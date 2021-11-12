Anderson woman found stabbed to death in her home

Nov. 12—ANDERSON — Police are investigating the death of an Anderson woman found dead of apparent stab wounds on Thursday.

According to Anderson police, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Fletcher Street at 11:05 p.m. Thursday on a call that a woman was found dead, according to a press release.

Police found the body of Marina Redding, 58, in the back bedroom of the home with multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Redding was discovered by her daughter who went to check on her mother after learning that her car was involved in an crash earlier Thursday evening in Hamilton County.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said there is a person of interest in the case.

Cummings said Hamilton County police found a vehicle that had been in a crash and was upside down. He said they ran a check on the license plate and went to the Anderson address where Redding's daughter helped them enter the house.

The Criminal Investigations Division and Madison County Coroner's office responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Matt Kopp at 765-648-6735.

