Anderson woman pleads down to misdemeanor in felony drug case

Nov. 2—An Anderson woman facing felony drug and child endangerment charges in Newton County was allowed to plead down to a misdemeanor this week after completing substance abuse treatment and regaining custody of her child.

Lacey L. Bresee, 29, pleaded guilty Monday in Newton County Circuit Court to a reduced charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in a plea deal dismissing a count of first-degree child endangerment and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

Judge Christine Rhoades accepted the plea bargain and fined the defendant $50.

Bresee was charged with the three dismissed counts after a traffic stop on June 29, 2021, on Main Street in Joplin.

The officer who stopped the car she was driving for having a damaged windshield purportedly could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle in which her 7-year-old daughter was a passenger. A search of the car allegedly turned up 1.7 pounds of marijuana, 8.3 grams of methamphetamine, 28.7 grams of THC wax, some THC cartridges, several grams of unknown tarry and powder substances and some glass pipes, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Less than two weeks later, on July 12, Joplin patrol officers located about 2.5 pounds of marijuana in an unoccupied vehicle at 3510 S. Range Line Road that checked back to Bresee, according to a second affidavit filed with the court.