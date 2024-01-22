Anderson woman pleads no contest to charges in day care center crash

An Shasta County woman has pleaded no contest to charges related to a crash nearly two years ago that sent 19 children to area hospitals.

Courtney Dearman pleaded to 16 misdemeanor counts of reckless driving causing bodily injury, according to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office. As part of her plea deal, Dearman will be placed on probation for one year. She may also be sentenced to up to one year in jail, the DA's office said.

Dearman crashed her SUV into Great Adventures Christian Preschool on Balls Ferry Road in Anderson on March 3, 2022. The preschool was in session at the time of the crash and the incident sent 19 children and one employee to area hospitals, authorities said.

Dearman was originally charged with two felony counts of reckless driving, 14 misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, one count of driving while using a cellphone, an infraction, and making an unsafe lane change, also an infraction, according to court records. The plea deal removes the felony counts, according to the district attorney.

Dearman changed her plea to no contest during a Shasta County Superior Court hearing on Jan. 16. She faces sentencing on Feb. 22, according to the DA's office. The sentencing judge could add other conditions to her sentencing, including up to a year in jail, the DA's office said.

Police said Dearman crashed into the preschool at the corner of Balls Ferry Road and Martha Street while she was driving from a nearby Anderson restaurant to help her then-18-year-old brother Taylor Dearman, who was being chased by some other teens.

The incident began shortly before 2:30 p.m. on March 3, 2022, when a group of teens were playing basketball nearby in the area of Freeman and South streets, police said. Dearman's brother was walking by when one of the teens playing basketball yelled at him, police said.

While he was being chased, the teen hid in the backyard of a nearby home, which prompted the homeowner to call 911 to report a suspicious person in the yard.

At about the same time, he telephoned his mother and his sister, who drove over from a restaurant less than a mile away. While driving to get her brother, Dearman crashed into the preschool, police said.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Anderson woman pleads no contest to charges in day care center crash