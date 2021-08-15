Anderson woman vows to seek justice after neighbor's dog kills her pets

Aug. 14—ANDERSON — Barbara Johnson said when a neighbor's dog killed her dog last year in her front yard, she could not get out of bed for almost two weeks.

"I didn't eat anything, I didn't do anything...I just couldn't," said Johnson, 66, as she broke down into tears. "She died in my arms."

Bailee was a 3-year-old Yorkie and Dachshund mix weighing about seven pounds, Johnson said.

Johnson said she had to relive Bailee's death when she lost a second dog to the same neighbor's dog on Thursday.

She said she let her 13-year-old miniature pinscher named Bella and her 6-year-old Chihuahua named Parker outside around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

"They like to go outside before we eat," said Johnson.

Both dogs remained in her front yard and then Johnson said she heard a terrible noise. When she walked outside, she found her neighbor on his knees pulling Parker's lifeless body out of the other dog's mouth.

Parker died instantly, said Johnson.

Both animal attacks were reported to authorities, along with eight bite injuries Johnson received trying to save Bailee, and a prior incident where Bella was attacked in 2019, but survived.

Johnson said the dog has also killed another neighbor's pet, but authorities have told her there is nothing that can be done.

"I will not rest until that dog is dead," Johnson said.

Johnson said she explained to an Anderson animal control officer that her home doesn't have a back door and she often lets her dogs out into her front yard, but that is where they stay.

She said her dogs are always within view and both were killed on her property.

"The incident yesterday, in the 500 block of Ellenhurst Drive, is currently under investigation with our Animal Control Division," said Anderson Police Department Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight.

McKnight said they received a 911 call when Parker was killed and learned that the neighbor put his dog inside the home and then left the residence.

"Animal Control arrived shortly after and was unable to contact the owner," McKnight said.

He said once animal control makes contact with the owner, officials will make sure the dog is up to date on a rabies vaccination and issue citations for any violations.

"The decision will also be made at some point whether or not to remove the dog," McKnight said. "The case will remain under investigation until it is resolved."

Johnson said her grief over the loss of both dogs is unbearable and there is no monetary value that can replace their life.

"Absolutely not," she said. "Both of them were rescues and nothing will replace them."

Bailee and Parker now lie buried next to each other in Johnson's back yard.

Attempts to contact the neighbor for comment were unsuccessful.

Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.