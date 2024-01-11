Anderson's Dixon-Tatum seeking gubernatorial nomination

Jan. 11—ANDERSON — Throughout her political career, Tamie Dixon-Tatum has not been afraid of a challenge.

Dixon-Tatum, a Democrat, is in the process of securing the necessary signatures in the nine congressional districts to seek the party's nomination for government.

She is the first person from Madison County to seek a gubernatorial nomination since Robert Rock ran for the office in 1968.

"I'll know more about the numbers by the end of the week," Dixon-Tatum said. "I do have signatures in every district. Getting 4,500 signatures is a hurdle, but I can cross that hurdle."

The only other declared candidate is former Republican superintendent of public instruction Jennifer McCormick. McCormick switched political parties last year.

"Running for governor is a huge challenge," Dixon-Tatum said. "I'm confident. I'm a lifelong Democrat."

If successful in appearing on the May primary ballot, she plans to spend approximately $200,000 on her campaign.

She decided to seek the gubernatorial nomination because of what is taking place in Indiana.

"Our government is not valuing people," Dixon-Tatum said. "It's not working for what is right for people. I wanted to step up and do something about it. Problem solving and working for change to resolve the issues."

Her platform is one to create a state that values people and bring management back on the issues.

"There is a lot that needs to be done," she said. "We need an education system that works for all students. Public schools should be well funded."

Dixon-Tatum said the state need jobs that provide a livable wage and affordable housing that is based on income.

"We need a new definition of livable," she said. "It's not acceptable for people to live with no electricity or heat and not able to purchase quality foods."

Dixon-Tatum said the state has to take care of veterans, senior citizens, youth and people dealing with mental health issues.

She also believes that unions need to be able to protect worker rights and the right to work law is a myth that took away worker representation and collective bargaining.

"I want to deliver effective government," Dixon-Tatum said. "Create policies that focus on societal, economic and environmental impact on people."

In the past she has run unsuccessfully for Anderson Township trustee, Madison County treasurer, Madison County Council and the Indiana Senate.

"There are hurdles in every race," she said. "The only failure is not trying. I'm trying to help my community."

Dixon-Tatum said she never ran for office just in the city of Anderson, but throughout Madison County, which she noted is heavily Republican.

She received a bachelor's degree in telecommunications from IUPUI and has master's degrees in public administration and legal studies from Indiana Wesleyan University and Trinity College.

