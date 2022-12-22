Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 20th of January to $0.185, which will be 2.8% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $0.18. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 2.0%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Andersons' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Andersons was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 26.7%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 25%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Andersons Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.40 total annually to $0.72. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.1% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Andersons has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 22% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Andersons will make a great income stock. While Andersons is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Andersons (3 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

