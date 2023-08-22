Anderson's State Theatre on endangered Landmarks list

Aug. 22—ANDERSON — The State Theatre in downtown Anderson has been added to Indiana Landmark's list of the state's 10 Most Endangered historic structures.

But Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. says the theater, which opened in 1930 and closed in 2008, is not in danger of demolition.

The city purchased the State Theatre for $127,500 in 2019 with the intent to save the property as part of an effort to revitalize the downtown.

"While planning for the State's redevelopment, the pandemic hit," Broderick explained.

"Prior to the pandemic, prospective developers showed interest in the property for a variety of uses. After the countywide shutdown and the later financial aftereffects of the pandemic, the interest fell off."

Indiana Landmarks, a non-profit organization devoted to historic preservation, notes that the State Theatre featured a Spanish Baroque façade and seating for 1,500.

"Indiana Landmarks uses its 10 Most Endangered list in several ways," Marsh Davis, president of the preservation organization, said in a press release. "Sometimes it serves an educational role. It functions as an advocacy tool.

"Each endangered place tells a distinct story, and each faces its own set of challenges," Davis said. "We commit to seeking solutions that lead to rescue and revitalization."

MadCo Entertainment had hoped to restore the facility in 2018. But because of a legal issue involving the California owner and the city of Anderson, the project to turn the theater into a music venue with a bar was not completed.

That led to the city's purchase of the State Theatre.

