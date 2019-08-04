Do You Like The Andhra Sugars Limited (NSE:ANDHRSUGAR) At This P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use The Andhra Sugars Limited's (NSE:ANDHRSUGAR) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Andhra Sugars has a P/E ratio of 3.91. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹3.91 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.
How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?
The formula for P/E is:
Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)
Or for Andhra Sugars:
P/E of 3.91 = ₹274.9 ÷ ₹70.27 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)
Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?
A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.
How Does Andhra Sugars's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?
The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Andhra Sugars has a lower P/E than the average (11.4) in the chemicals industry classification.
This suggests that market participants think Andhra Sugars will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.
How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios
P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.
In the last year, Andhra Sugars grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 63% gain was both fast and well deserved. The cherry on top is that the five year growth rate was an impressive 30% per year. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.
A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank
One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.
While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.
How Does Andhra Sugars's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?
Andhra Sugars has net debt worth just 9.1% of its market capitalization. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.
The Verdict On Andhra Sugars's P/E Ratio
Andhra Sugars trades on a P/E ratio of 3.9, which is below the IN market average of 13.6. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low.
Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.
