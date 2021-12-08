Andiamo Restaurant fire in 2017 in Newburgh leads to arson investigation, indictment

More than five years after a fire burned through Andiamo Restaurant in the town of Newburgh, authorities are announcing a criminal case in the blaze they described as arson.

Officials from several law enforcement agencies are holding a 2 p.m. press conference Wednesday to discuss an indictment connected to the fire, which significantly damaged Andiamo on Sept. 6, 2017.

Flames tore through the building on Route 9W around 10 a.m. that day, when dozens of firefighters from nine departments worked to extinguish the blaze.

Nine fire departments battled a fire at Andiamo Restaurant in the town of Newburgh Sept. 6, 2017.

Andiamo has since reopened at a new location at 34 Plank Road. Its owner could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

The press conference will be held at the Orange County District Attorney's Office in Goshen and may also include officials from the Cronomer Valley Volunteer Fire Department; Newburgh town police; town of Newburgh fire inspectors and investigators; state Department of Financial Services' fraud and arson teams; Westchester County Police; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and state Department of Taxation and Finance.

No other information was immediately available.

Erin Nolan contributed to this story.

