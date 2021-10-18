Andie MacDowell said that while some people 'resisted' her natural gray hair, her daughters insisted that it looked 'badass'

Andie MacDowell wears her natural hair in July 2021. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

Andie MacDowell recently spoke with InStyle about wearing her natural gray hair.

The actress said some people '"resisted" the look, though her daughters insisted it was "badass."

MacDowell also said young people are now "very supportive of glamorizing mature women."

Andie MacDowell opened up about one of her most "authentic" red-carpet looks in a recent interview.

Speaking with InStyle, the actress spoke about her favorite beauty products, memorable fashion she's worn, and wearing her natural gray hair.

She recalled the moment she debuted salt-and-pepper strands at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in July, where she wore a mint Prada dress with a bead-covered bodice.

"It was really important to me because my transformation helped me accept my authentic, true self," she said of the beauty look.

Andie MacDowell attends the Cannes Film Festival on July 6, 2021. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

According to MacDowell, she initially faced "some resistance" to wearing her natural grays in public. When it came to her daughters Margaret and Rainey Qualley, however, she said they had the opposite reaction.

"When I first started wearing my hair gray, my daughters kept saying I looked badass," MacDowell told the publication.

Not only did the actress say it was "heartwarming to see such a positive reaction," but it also inspired her to continue living "with no shame."

"I think it's badass to embrace where you are and be fearless," she said. "That is exactly what I am doing. I am stepping right into where I am with no shame, and it feels good."

While MacDowell didn't reveal who opposed her natural hair, she did say that the beauty industry overall has recently evolved so that "everybody has an opportunity to feel beautiful" - especially those in MacDowell's generation, who she said "have always been left out."

"In the past, it has been normal and acceptable to cut women off at age 40," she told InStyle. "I think young people today are very supportive of glamorizing mature women. We do have something unique to offer."

