Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.'s (TSE:AND) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Andlauer Healthcare Group's (TSE:AND) stock up by 6.7% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Andlauer Healthcare Group's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Andlauer Healthcare Group is:

26% = CA$95m ÷ CA$371m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.26 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Andlauer Healthcare Group's Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Andlauer Healthcare Group has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 8.3% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, Andlauer Healthcare Group's considerable five year net income growth of 34% was to be expected.

As a next step, we compared Andlauer Healthcare Group's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 12%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is AND fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Andlauer Healthcare Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Andlauer Healthcare Group's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 14% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (86%) of its profits. So it looks like Andlauer Healthcare Group is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

While Andlauer Healthcare Group has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 14%.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Andlauer Healthcare Group's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Andlauer Healthcare Group.

