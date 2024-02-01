Andover calls committee meetings to solve problems

Feb. 1—ANDOVER — Village Council has called several committee meetings to discuss potential solutions to problems facing the village.

A variety of issues were discussed at a Tuesday afternoon work session at village hall.

A finance committee meeting was called for 2 p.m. on Feb. 15 to discuss ways to hire and retain employees. Andover Village Administrator Richard Mead said the police and street departments are trying to be creative in keeping or hiring employees.

Andover City Councilman Randy Gentry said the cost of going to a police academy has gone from $400 when he attended in the 1980s to $5,000 now. "In Ohio, you have to pay that $5,000."

Councilman E. Curt Williams said a mentorship program where the village could assist people in attending the academy in exchange for a specific amount of years service to the village police department might be an option.

Mead said the street department recently lost an employee to the Ohio Department of Transportation. He said the village may need to advertise a life work balance to encourage employee retention or hiring.

Council members also discussed the possibility of putting replacement levies on the ballot to increase revenue for the village. Many of the village's present levies come from decades old levies that do not increase with the evaluation of a property.

Andover Village Zoning Inspector Lara Reibold provided new zoning forms to council for their review. "It is a big change. ... Look at them and see if they [work]," she said.

A utility committee meeting was also scheduled for Feb. 15, following the finance committee meeting, to discuss potential payment changes for utilities. Mead said there are a lot of people who would like to pay their bills by credit card or another form of payment.

He said a utility committee meeting could discuss the various possibilities and come up with a solution.