Andover Coronavirus Positive Rate Hits 12%, Cases Keep Rising

ANDOVER, MA — Andover's coronavirus positive rate and case counts continue to rise rapidly, according to the latest town-by-town report released by the Department of Public Health.

The town had a 12.42 percent positive rate over the last two weeks, up from 8.67 percent in last week's report.

There were 529 cases in town over that period, or 104.8 average daily cases per 100,000 residents. More than 10 percent of the town's total confirmed cases were reported in the last two weeks.

There were 387 cases in the previous two-week period.

Andover Public Schools reported 390 coronavirus cases among students and staff since Saturday.

Over 78 percent of the town's population is fully vaccinated. Another ten percent is partially vaccinated.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at 412-265-8353 or chris.huffaker@patch.com.



This article originally appeared on the Andover Patch