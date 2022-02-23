Andover Holding Vaccine Clinic March 2

ANDOVER, MA — Andover's Health Division is offering another COVID-19 vaccination clinic March 2, the town said Tuesday.

Residents aged 18 and older will be able to get first, second and booster doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

The clinic will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 2 at the Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court.

To register, click here.

According to state data, 90 percent of Andover residents have received at least one vaccine dose, 80 percent are fully vaccinated and just under half, 49 percent, have received a booster dose.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at 412-265-8353 or chris.huffaker@patch.com.



This article originally appeared on the Andover Patch