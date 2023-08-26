Andover man accused of assaulting parking enforcement officer, shoving ticket into officer’s chest

A 73-year-old Andover man is accused of assaulting a traffic enforcement officer and shoving a parking ticket into her chest, in an attempt to put it inside the officer’s shirt, police said.

Stephen Gramolini was charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 and intimidation of a witness, police said.

Officers responded to Beach Street at the entrance to Masconomo Park at about 2:41 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an officer assaulted.

The Parking Enforcement Officer told responding police that she had been assaulted while attempting to write a ticket, and that the suspect was driving away.

An initial investigation found that the man, later identified as Gramolini, had shoved the ticket into the officer’s chest in an attempt to put it inside her shirt, police said. Gramolini is also accused of trying to stop the Parking Enforcement Officer from contacting police headquarters about the incident.

Police broadcasted a description of Gramolini’s car through regional dispatch.

A short time later, at about 3:11 p.m., Middleton Police stopped the driver, who agreed to return to the Manchester-by-the-Sea police station, police said.

Gramolini will be summonsed to Salem District Court to face the charges at a later date, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW