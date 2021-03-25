Andover man secretly indicted on charges of selling drugs that caused overdose death

Mar. 25—SALEM, Mass. — An Andover man was secretly indicted and charged with involuntary manslaughter after the December 2019 drug overdose death of another Andover man, authorities confirmed.

Joseph Comeau, 25, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Salem Superior Court in connection with the fatal overdose of Max Durham, who was 20 at the time of his death, said Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

Authorities say Comeau distributed fentanyl that resulted in Durham's fatal overdose.

Judge Jeffrey Karp set bail for Comeau at $7,500 cash and ordered him to remain under house arrest with a GPS monitoring device.

On March 18, the Essex Grand Jury secretly indicted Comeau following a joint investigation by Andover Police, Essex State Police Detective Unit and the Essex District Attorney's Office that began in December 2019.

Comeau turned himself in to Andover Police on a warrant Wednesday.

In court Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Kelleen Forlizzi told the court that on Dec. 6, 2019, the defendant arranged to sell drugs to Durham in Manchester, N.H. Durham drove to Manchester with a friend who is believed to have witnessed the transaction. The defendant is accused of bragging about the strength of the drugs, which ultimately turned out to be straight fentanyl. Durham was found dead in his Andover home the next morning, authorities said.

Defense attorney Dan Murphy is representing Comeau.

