Andover mayor vows to fight harassment charge after incident at Better Days

After being charged in connection to an incident last fall at his Wellsville bar and grill, Andover Village Mayor David T. Truax lashed out Wednesday, calling his arrest a “prime example of how the law protects the criminal. I did nothing wrong.”

On Tuesday, Wellsville police charged Truax, 48, with second-degree harassment, a violation defined as subjecting someone to "strikes, shoves, kicks or ... physical contact." The village police chief said the department's investigation did not back up Truax's statement that the victim was trying to sell illegal drugs outside the mayor's bar.

Truax, a Republican who has served as mayor in nearby Andover for 10 years, was arraigned by Wellsville Village Justice Bradley Thompson and released. Thompson set a return court date for Feb. 7.

According to Wellsville police, the incident that led to the charge took place Nov. 5 on North Main Street, where Truax's business, Better Days Pub & Eatery, is located.

Truax admits to having a physical confrontation at the bar, but insists he was provoked and his actions were justified after he was threatened by two people who were trying to sell drugs to teenagers in front of the bar.

"They were told to leave my premises and they threatened to stab my daughter and my employee," Truax said. "I went out to address the situation and they threatened me as well. It turned into physical contact and the cops came.”

Truax said he declined to press trespassing charges against the men, but "they turned around and pressed charges on me.”

Police chief: No proof victim was selling drugs

Wellsville Police Chief Tim O'Grady said the charge is based on the department's investigation into the incident and witness statements.

“We clearly weren’t there. What it all boils down to is, he subjected the victim to physical contact and the victim pressed charges against him. That’s sort of the meat and potatoes of it," O'Grady said.

O'Grady said police did not "substantiate" Truax's claim that the victim was trying to sell illegal drugs.

“That is what he claimed in our report as well, that they were trying to sell marijuana to underage children," O'Grady said. "I don’t know whether that was fact or not. I can’t even confirm that was the reason for the argument between the parties involved.”

Truax said he was acting to "protect his patrons, his daughter, his business, his employees and himself.”

He said the charge will have no impact on his job as Andover mayor.

He added, “I am going to take it to a trial.”

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Andover mayor vows to fight charge stemming from Wellsville incident