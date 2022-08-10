Andover Police searching for missing autistic child

Police say a boy who is on the autism spectrum went missing from Andover on Wednesday afternoon.

12-year-old Jacob Jovellas was last seen in the Lowell Street area near the 99 restaurant around 3:00 p.m., according to Andover Police.

Authorities say Jacob has a limited verbal capacity and was wearing a “Chill Vibes” tie dye shirt and shorts.

If anyone knows Jacob’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call police.

