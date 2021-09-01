Andover police seize 4 pounds of cocaine

Sep. 1—ANDOVER — Police seized more than 4 pounds of cocaine and more than $23,000 in cash on Aug. 26.

Police arrested Orlando Falcon-Concepcion, 35, and Yovannie Rivera-Ocasio, 40, both of Puerto Rico, for trafficking more than 200 grams of cocaine. The two men were arraigned in Lawrence District Court and are each being held on $500,000 bail.

Police caught the men while they were conducting surveillance on River Road during the afternoon looking for illegal drug activity, wrote police spokesperson Lt. Eddie Guy in a statement.

While they were driving the men were "acting suspicious and appeared to be extremely nervous while sitting in a rental SUV type vehicle," Guy wrote.

Falcon-Concepcion pulled out a plastic bag with what appeared to be drugs, which led to them being pulled over, Guy wrote.

Additional Andover Police patrol officers and a Tewksbury K-9 unit were called to assist in searching the car. That is when they found a total of 1,922 grams — 4.24 pounds — of cocaine and more than $23,000 in cash, Guy said.