Andover woman dies in Colebrook crash

Feb. 21—COLEBROOK — An 85-year-old Andover woman died following a one vehicle crash on Monday afternoon near Mile Post 12 on Route 322, said Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Garrhett Wheatley.

Wheatley said a mini-van driven by John Bilek, 86, was eastbound on Route 322 and drove off the south side of the road, struck a tree and ended up on its roof. He said Beverly Bilek, John's wife, was transported by helicopter to UH Cleveland Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries around 7:12 p.m.

Wheatley said the crash occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. He said John Bilek was transported to UH Geauga Medical Center.

Wheatley said the crash is under investigation. He said he hopes to talk to the driver after he has had some recovery time.