André 3000 has longest song ever on Billboard's Hot 100

Dec. 2—André 3000 was clearly not trying to generate a pop hit single from his "New Blue Sun" instrumental album, but one song debuted this week on the Billboard Hot 100 and it is now officially the longest-running song to ever make it on the chart over its 65-year history.

His comically titled "I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a 'Rap' Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time" came in at No. 90 this week and clocked in at a whopping 12 minutes and 20 seconds.

The instrumental featuring André playing the flute beats Tool's "Fear Inoculum," which peaked at No. 93 in August 2019 and runs for 10 minutes and 21 seconds.

The longest running No. 1 song is Taylor Swift's opus "All Too Well (Taylor's version)," which charted in November 2021.

The album "New Blue Sun" came in at No. 34 on the Billboard Top 200 album chart, selling the equivalent of 24,000 units, which includes both actual album sales and streaming numbers.

Of course, André 3000 is part of the Atlanta duo OutKast, who landed 19 Hot 100 hits between 1994 and 2007 with three No. 1 songs: "Ms. Jackson," "Hey Ya!" and "The Way You Move."

