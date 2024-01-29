Andrés Duany shares thoughts on Sarasota development 20 years after downtown master plan

Andrés Duany spoke during a six-part speaker series on Jan. 24, 2024, in Sarasota before hundreds of people, kicking off the "Downtown Sarasota: Hindsight, Insight, and Foresight" series organized and hosted by Architecture Sarasota. Duany, a founding member of DPZ CoDesign, helped design the Downtown Sarasota 2020 master plan that is still shaping downtown more than 20 years after adoption. The series hopes to spark more discussion about downtown's future.

While Sarasota's skyline has changed over the two decades since the "Duany plan" became the guiding document for downtown development, its author sure hasn't.

Andrés Duany's performance at Art Ovation in downtown Sarasota combined comedy with criticism, and was sure to leave some in the audience of hundreds somewhat ruffled by his dismissive air toward the city's perceived problems.

But none of that should come as a surprise from the celebrated founder of DPZ CoDesign, an urban planner who helped pen the master plan for downtown Sarasota and has tackled numerous other cities' thorny downtown issues.

The 1991 Main Street project is a 10-story development at Links Avenue. and Main Street in downtown Sarasota. It will include 420 apartments and ground-floor retail space. Completion is expected this year.

On previous visits after the plan's adoption, he's told Sarasota to stop acting like a fifth grader, called it prissy and often told it to stop wearing "short pants." a reference to not acting its age, something he once again referenced on Wednesday night.

“Get a suit, stop wearing short pants. Just get a suit," he said.

This time, he also took aim at people opposing projects -- NIMBYs (Not In My Back Yard) -- and a passing shot at Lakewood Ranch's suburban nature, although he praised stretches of Sarasota's urban core, particularly Main Street and Palm Avenue.

"There’s such a scarcity of walkable, sociable public space in America and (if you have) two blocks you become famous -- and you probably have six or eight blocks and really good stuff," he said.

Maybe with the years, Duany's gone soft, because while he did share some criticism of a stretch of U.S. 41 he called a mess, most of his commentary centered on just how well things have shaped up over the past 20 years.

Sarasota "is a kind of place that’s just blessed with health," he said. "It just is. It has been from the beginning; it had good ideas."

He also didn't take credit for those successes, praising previous planners for the current urban landscape.

"You’re very lucky and I think you really built on it," he said.

Duany said he remembers coming to Sarasota thinking that there must be some problem that needed fixing as that's how often engagements with his firm starrt.

"We're in trouble," city leaders often tell him.

Often they do have major problems, either structurally, socially or some combination.

But he did not find trouble in Sarasota and he doesn't see major obstacles now, saying the biggest problems appear manufactured from engaged residents with vested interest in maintaining the status quo.

He said the major problem communicated to him two decades ago was street noise in downtown, a topic that remains a common complaint at city meetings.

"And it really was nothing," he said on Wednesday. "It was kind of interesting that this place was such a Princess with a P, that that was considered trouble."

"It's an honor to have a night life," he said. "You know most people would kill to have a night life. Entire towns in the Midwest evacuate their young because there is no night life."

NIMBYism the biggest challenge

Duany said that his firm was one of the originators of the public participation process, something his comments appear to show some regret popularizing given the growth of an opposition mentality to changes and outsized impact from mobilized residents.

He joked the first time he saw organized NIMBYism was in Sarasota after one of the residents got ahold of a condo board's contact list.

"One condo can pack the meeting hall, terrify everybody, and bore them to death, which is even worse, because anybody who has any brains gets out of there because it’s just repetitive," he said. "....You can say speak only three minutes and it’s still very painful."

He attributed the increase in opposition to the failures of suburban development that have resulted in traffic congestion surrounding the large parking centric design that is often referred to as urban sprawl.

Overall, suburban design has resulted in things like traffic becoming worse over the years, with people no longer excited about the opening of new developments, he said.

Andrés Duany spoke during a six-part speaker series on Jan. 24, 2024, in Sarasota, as part of "Downtown Sarasota: Hindsight, Insight, and Foresight" series organized and hosted by Architecture Sarasota.

He said when he came to Florida in the mid-1970s, developers were Florida's heroes.

"You did not have to apologize. Your children didn’t disown you. Developers were the heroes," he said. "They were the ones who built Florida. And now that has changed very much; we are suspicious of developers."

While he said residents who live near development deserve a voice in the discussion, decisions shouldn't be made solely based on their desires. He said leaders should take into consideration what the entire community needs.

He also said that anyone who doesn't recognize that downtown isn't a small town isn't really looking at the full picture.

"You don’t really say, 'I love small town Sarasota,' because if you do, you’re blind," he said. "This is a high-rise place already, Ok? So, I hope you don’t say I like the old Sarasota, because It’s gone. It can be something great, but it ain't small town Sarasota."

Duany was the first in a four-part speaker series from Architecture Sarasota with each of the lectures already sold out. The next lecture will feature futurist David Houle, former resident futurist at Ringling College of Art and Design. He will address the demographic, economic, political, and environmental macro-factors that have shaped Sarasota over the past 20 years.

That event will be on Jan. 31.

