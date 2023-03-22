Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM): When Will It Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Andrada Mining Limited's (LON:ATM) future prospects. Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. With the latest financial year loss of UK£816k and a trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£2.8m, the UK£55m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Andrada Mining will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Andrada Mining is bordering on breakeven, according to some British Metals and Mining analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of UK£24m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 85%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Andrada Mining's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 36% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

