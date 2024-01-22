Andrea Chancellor: How my Granny ‘hoarded’ in a good way

Among the items Andrea Chancellor's grandmother kept were a nursing cap and pin, and a Red Cross patch that was to be put in a window after donating to the Red Cross.

By today’s standards, Granny could have been called a hoarder. Yet, I’m so grateful she spent a lifetime stashing away tons of treasures and papers. Collecting actually can preserve history and valuable remnants of one’s heritage.

Granny stored stuff long before the Great Depression when family possessions were saved out of fear of having nothing. She had a keen sense of what was valuable in her life.

In her lifetime, it was acceptable to pass treasures from generation to generation. After all, families lived through tough times and didn’t have much clutter anyway.

Today, collecting tends to get out of hand, particularly if saving includes worthless stuff and items without a purpose. Sadly, hoarding is now associated with mental illness. One caution, however, when cleaning out a home for a relative, be careful what you call junk. No telling what might be found in that pile of papers, clothes or kitchen items.

For the most part, Granny’s intent was to save stuff to record the story of her life. At least that’s how I look at it.

Granny’s family moved from Illinois to Ohio and to Colorado when she was a toddler. They eventually landed in Oklahoma before statehood.

Travel was exhausting back then, especially by horse-drawn wagon. Family lore tells of a rocking chair dragged across the Midwest because Grandma refused to travel without it.

Granny’s family included her Papa and Mama, Papa’s relative they called Grandma, and my Granny. Papa was a country doctor, although the family struggled for years to live comfortably. He had moved the family to Indian Territory because the Rock Island Railroad was offering land allotments to help populate its service area.

To make a long story shorter, we can fast-forward to a time when my Granny was a young adult and left Oklahoma to start nursing school in Missouri. It was early 1901.

In those days, it was rare for young people to seek a higher education, and it was especially so for a young lady. My Granny was able to do this because she had befriended a doctor’s family that offered to pay her expenses at Missouri Baptist Sanitarium nursing school.

Granny was lonely so far from home, so she turned to writing copious notes and sketches of her experiences. Her writing and documentation left an extensive legacy, one I’d challenge any modern family to produce.

Granny read and clipped newspapers and magazines; protected her nursing cap and pin; stuffed large envelopes with letters from the Illinois family dating prior to 1900. The Illinois family kept Granny’s letters to them.

Granny left a paper trail that included records of who was buried where in Illinois; lists of ancestors, titles of books she was gifted; an inscribed present from a beau; sheet music she had performed at recitals and clothing that quite possibly was sewn on the family Wheeler and Wilson sewing machine.

Granny’s treasure trove also included tickets and postcards from attending the St. Louis World’s Fair.

When photography became available, she snapped photos of doctors, nurses and students at the medical facilities. She wrote about the flowers that adorned one graduation ceremony. Today, her diploma from nursing school and one she received when certified a doctor hang on my wall.

Granny’s archival tendencies continued after she married and gave birth to three daughters. Thankfully, much of what she stored was never considered trash. After Granny’s death in the 1960s, my mom and the aunts did a great job keeping her memory alive by saving treasures like those listed. We also videotaped the aunts sharing stories about these keepsakes.

One special gift that came to the family is Granny’s collection of 60 years of diaries filled with snippets of her life.

Remember that coveted rocking chair? It sits today in a family bedroom. After it had withstood years of wear, Papa restrung the rope seat and back. It looks like new.

Hoarding? Not Granny. Thankfully we have an extensive record of what a prairie family experienced during a difficult time in our early history.

Andrea Chancellor

Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism and 20 years in public relations.

