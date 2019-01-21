Andrea Kelly describes ex-husband R. Kelly as 'broken': 'He was abusive to me'

Andrea "Drea" Kelly, who was married to R&B star R. Kelly for 13 years, alleged that her ex-husband, who faces sex-abuse allegations from multiple women, also abused her.

"I believe that he is abusive," Drea said in an interview Monday on Good Morning Britain. "He was abusive to me verbally, emotionally, physically, sexually." He also stopped paying child support in June 2018 when Drea first spoke out, she claimed.

When asked about other abuse allegations against the singer that have emerged or been reinvigorated recently in large part to the Lifetime docu-series "Surviving R. Kelly" that aired earlier this month, she said that she and daughter Joann, who joined her on the show, are "dealing with it as best as possible."

"There's R. Kelly the persona and then there's Robert the person," Drea said. "We're connected to Robert the person, so it is very personal, him being my ex-husband and the father of my children."

Drea said R. Kelly was "broken" when they met and that he shared intimate secrets with her about being abused as a child and dealing with illiteracy. "There's this persona who portrays this confident, in-control man, which is the total opposite of what he is."

"Good Morning Britain" reached out to Kelly's lawyer, presumably Steve Greenberg, who responded that Drea's allegations were "fully investigated and determined to be unfounded" and were "rejected by the judge during their divorce and are without merit."

Joann added that the allegations against her father by so many women have been "very hard to digest."

"That's still my father. ... My heart is torn," she said. "It's very painful to see that all of these people are now being affected and have been affected by somebody who I do care about."

Joann made headlines when she addressed the controversy on her Instagram story Jan. 10, making it clear that her silence was not "careless(ness)."

"I just want you all to understand that devastated is an understatement," Kelly, 20, wrote. "I pray for all the families & women who have been affected by my father's actions. Trust, I am deeply affected by all of this. However, it had been very difficult to process it all. Let alone gather all the right words to express everything I feel."

Kelly called her father "terrible" and stated that, although she's normally a private person who doesn't turn to social media to vent, she was compelled to speak out because "things are starting to get out of hand."

"The same monster you all (are) confronting me about is my father. I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house," she wrote. "My choice not to speak on him and what he does is for my peace of mind. My emotional state. And for MY healing."

When asked about that statement regarding her father, she said Monday: "I just had to separate myself." She added that it's been a few years since she's seen or talked to her father. "If my father's a toxic person, then unfortunately we just have to love him from a distance."

Contributing: Cydney Henderson.

