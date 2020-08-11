Andrea Leadsom calls for 'virtual trial' for alleged killer of Harry Dunn

The former business secretary has intervened to call for a virtual trial

Andrea Leadsom, the former business secretary, has asked the Government to consider a "virtual trial" for Harry Dunn's alleged killer, who remains in the United States.

Anne Sacoolas was charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a crash in August last year which resulted in the 19-year-old's death.

But the 42-year-old claimed diplomatic immunity following the collision outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy.

In a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel on Monday, the Dunn family's constituency MP Andrea Leadsom described a virtual trial as a "way to achieve closure... without undermining the US decision not to accept the extradition request".

Mrs Leadsom also wrote to the Solicitor General, the Foreign Secretary, the Crown Prosecution Service and the Lord Chancellor to put forward the idea of a virtual trial or a trial in Sacoolas's absence.

The family's spokesman Radd Seiger said the family "would not object" if a decision was taken to conduct a remote trial.

In the letter, Mrs Leadsom said: "You may be aware that the anniversary of Harry's death falls on August 27 and this is obviously an extremely difficult time for the family.

"They are very anxious to obtain closure on these terrible events before that date and seek urgent comments on the possibility of the trial of Anne Sacoolas virtually or in her absence.

"She could remain on US soil, have a virtual trial with a UK court, and should there be a custodial sentence, she could serve it in the US under the existing prisoner transfer agreement.

"Now the 'loophole' that allowed Anne Sacoolas to claim diplomatic immunity has been closed by our Foreign Secretary's excellent efforts, it must be clear to all that the claim of immunity was the wrong thing to do and that a virtual trial is a way to achieve closure for Harry's family without undermining the US decision not to accept the extradition request."

Mr Dunn's family said their "final goodbye" to their son last month as they scattered his ashes in his favourite place - Portland Bill, near Weymouth in Dorset.

Reacting to the letters, Mr Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles told PA: "How justice is administered is not a matter for me as a victim of this very serious crime.

"However, I'm very grateful to Andrea Leadsom for working hard on our behalf to ensure that justice is done for Harry.

"I can see that she has written to the authorities suggesting that Anne Sacoolas is tried remotely from the US and we're grateful for her looking at ways in which justice can be achieved."

An extradition request submitted by the Home Office for Sacoolas was rejected by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in January.

The US State Department later described the decision as "final", despite the loophole which allowed Sacoolas to claim diplomatic immunity being closed by both countries last month.

The Home Office said the issue was a matter for the Attorney General's Office which confirmed a letter had been received but declined to comment further.