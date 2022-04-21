Andrea Ruotolo Is on a Mission to Make Manufacturers More Sustainable

MILWAUKEE --News Direct-- Rockwell Automation

Andrea Ruotolo, Rockwell Automation, Global Head of Customer Sustainability

MILWAUKEE, April 21, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Andrea Ruotolo’s passion for Earth Day and what the annual observance represents goes beyond her new role as Rockwell Automation’s (NYSE: ROK) Global Head of Customer Sustainability. She’s also building a net zero home in Ontario, Canada, where she’s based, and has focused her entire career on advancing sustainability on a global level.

Ruotolo, a Ph.D. and Fulbright Scholar, is among th­­e leaders of a growing Rockwell team that’s accelerating the global development and launch of new and enhanced customer sustainability offerings. In her newly created position, Ruotolo develops and leads strategy and initiatives focused on helping Rockwell customers achieve their sustainability goals.

“With Rockwell’s unmatched capabilities in industrial automation, we can be more than solution providers,” Ruotolo said. “We can help our customers become better stewards of natural resources and better able to do business in ways that are more productive per unit of energy and resources consumed, and more environmentally responsible.

“We already support the operations of our customers' facilities with thousands of smart devices,” she continues, “and we have the expertise and the opportunity to unlock greater connectivity and leverage valuable production data to produce actionable insights that improve processes, efficiency, and drive sustainable innovation.”

Ruotolo has spent her career in global, multi-jurisdictional leadership roles across highly technical industries where she’s focused on customer-centric sustainability. In each role, she established and led new performance-based teams at the intersection of sustainability and technology disruption.

In addition to her customer-focused leadership role, Ruotolo helps drive innovations across Rockwell’s business units and internal operations to advance the company’s internal Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments. Learn more about Rockwell’s comprehensive portfolio of sustainable solutions for customers and the company’s sustainable priorities.

Ruotolo holds a Fulbright Doctorate in Economics and Technology from the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware. She also has a certification in digital business strategy from MIT Sloan School of Management in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

