Andrea Tucker new clinical program manager at CCSEM

MONROE — Andrea Tucker of Lambertville is the new clinical program manager for the Monroe location of Catholic Charities of Southeast Michigan. She started the position last month, but Tucker has been a clinical therapist for the organization since 2019.

“I work primarily with substance use disorders and trauma recovery," Tucker said. "As the clinical program manager, I oversee the substance use disorder programs with CCSEM to manage budget, payroll, grants and to ensure the reports are submitted by deadlines."

Tucker has an associate’s degree from Monroe County Community College, a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Michigan University and a master’s degree from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology. Her internship was with CCSEM in 2017.

Andrea Tucker of Lambertville, the new clinical program manager at Catholic Charities of Southeast Michigan, is shown with her son, Noah, 6.

“I was an assistant manager with McDonald's through my education,” Tucker said.

A 2007 graduate of Bedford High School, Tucker is secretary for the Recovery Advocacy Warriors. She enjoys painting, playing instruments and spending time with her 6-year-old son, Noah.

As the new clinical program manager, she wants to expand services.

“I want to build strong community connections and partnerships and to build the services in Monroe with a goal of residential treatment services later on down the road,” she said.

CCSEM has 14 Michigan locations. The Monroe office is at 234 Colonial Drive and has eight employees plus Katie Demers, the Student Prevention Leadership Team prevention coordinator in the public schools.

CCSEM offers several services.

“People can come to CCSEM for mental health counseling and substance use disorder counseling with additional support through our women's specialty program to assist with barriers in their recovery," Tucker said. "We do offer a sliding scale fee for self-pay and it's dependent on income."

To get started with treatments, residents just need to call the CCSEM office.

"For mental health, they would contact the front desk for insurance verification. For the substance use disorder program, if they have state insurance Medicaid, they would contact 734-243-7340 to get started in outpatient services. If they have private insurance, they would contact the front desk 734-240-3850, ext. 2000," Tucker said.

To learn more about CCSEM, visit ccsem.org.

