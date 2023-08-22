Andrea Vasquez: California woman shot and kidnapped from boyfriend’s car found dead

A California woman who was shot and abducted from her boyfriend’s car in a park near Los Angeles has been found dead, police have confirmed.

The body of 19-year-old Andrea Vasquez, 19, was discovered in an open field in Moreno Valley, not far from where her family say her phone last pinged.

Whitter Police Department say that they have arrested 20-year-old Gabriel Esparza as the main suspect in the case and charged him with murder and kidnapping.

Police said Mr Esparza, a Whittier resident, was arrested at his job Monday in the city of Lakewood. He has since been booked into the Whittier Police Department and is being held without bail.

Police have called this a random killing.

“At this time, it appears that Andrea Vazquez and her male companion were randomly targeted by the suspect at Penn Park,” police said in a statement.

And they added that investigators had recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the slaying, as well as the suspect’s vehicle, a 2013 White Toyota Tacoma truck, was also recovered.

The victim was shot and kidnapped from Penn Park in Whittier after she had been sat in a parked car with her boyfriend.

Investigators say that the boyfriend fled the gunfire and when he returned to the vehicle he “discovered blood” near it and Ms Vasquez had gone.

Police say that the case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office on Wednesday.

Vasquez was a fashion design student at Fullerton College and also orked at a mall in Cerritos.