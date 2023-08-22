Andrea Vasquez - latest: Suspect arrested in murder of California teen ‘kidnapped’ from carpark in video

A missing California teen has been found dead following a violent kidnapping, police said.

The remains of 19-year-old Andrea Vasquez were found in a vegetation field in Moreno Valley.

Vasquez had been kidnapped over the weekend during an attack that the Whittier Police Department previously described as random. Detectives combing the area of Moreno Valley made the gruesome discovery on Monday night.

“At this time, it appears that Andrea Vasquez and her male companion were randomly targeted by the suspect at Penn Park,” police said in a statement.

Gabriel Sean Esparza, 20, has been arrested in connection with the crime. Mr Esparza is facing charges of murder and kidnapping and is currently being held without bail.

Authorities said that Vasquez was shot at the parking stall area of Penn Park as she was sitting in a parked car with her boyfriend, who fled the gunfire.

When he returned to the vehicle, he “discovered blood” near it and Ms Vasquez was gone.

Arrest made in ‘random killing’ of California teen

23:29 , Andrea Blanco

The body of 19-year-old Andrea Vasquez, 19, was discovered in an open field in Moreno Valley, not far from where her family say her phone last pinged.

Whitter Police Department say that they have arrested 20-year-old Gabriel Esparza as the main suspect in the case and charged him with murder and kidnapping.

Police said Mr Esparza, a Whittier resident, was arrested at his job Monday in the city of Lakewood. He has since been booked into the Whittier Police Department and is being held without bail.