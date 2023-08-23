Andrea Vazquez – latest: Gabriel Esparza pleads not guilty to slaying teen on date with boyfriend

A missing California teen has been found dead following a violent kidnapping, officials in the Whittier Police Department said.

The remains of 19-year-old Andrea Vazquez were found in a vegetation field in Moreno Valley.

Vazquez was randomly kidnapped over the weekend while she was in a car with her boyfriend in a Los Angeles park.

While Vazquez and her boyfriend were sitting in the parked car at Penn Park, an armed man approached them and began shooting. Vazquez’s boyfriend fled the scene and when he returned, he “discovered blood” near it and Vazquez was gone.

“At this time, it appears that Andrea Vazquez and male companion were randomly targeted by the suspect at Penn Park,” police said in a statement.

Detectives combed the area of Moreno Valley and made the gruesome discovery on Monday evening.

Gabriel Sean Esparza, 20, has been arrested in connection with the crime. Mr Esparza is facing charges of murder and kidnapping and is currently being held without bail.

Police in California said that the body of Andrea Vazquez was found in a vegetation field near Alessandro Boulevard and Merwin Street in Moreno Valley.

“Throughout the investigation, an ongoing search for Andrea Vazquez took place in large open land areas of Moreno Valley. At 11:50 p.m. on August 21, 2023, detectives located the body of Andrea Vasquez in a vegetation field off Alessandro Boulevard and Merwin Street in Moreno Valley,” police said in a statement.

Her body was found after she was kidnapped by a suspect.

Family is experiencing ‘grief and pain beyond description’

Officials say that her body was found late on Monday night and that the victim’s family were informed on Tuesday morning.

“This is not the outcome they wanted, but they do realize Whittier Police worked around the clock,” said Moses Castillo, a former LAPD detective and advocate for the family. “Their pain and grief is beyond description.”

The victim was shot and kidnapped from Penn Park in Whittier after she had been sitting in a parked car with her boyfriend.

Police say Andrea Vazquez was ‘randomly targetted’

Authorities in the Whittier Police Department said they believe the suspect who kidnapped and shot Andrea Vazquez was “randomly targetted.”

Vazquez was with her boyfriend in a parked car when the suspect approached them armed with a firearm.

“At this time, it appears that Andrea Vazquez and her male companion were randomly targeted by the suspect at Penn Park,” the statement from police read.

Timeline in Andrea Vazquez case

20 August

Sometimes after 12am: An armed suspect approaches Andrea Vazquez and a male companion in a parked vehicle in the parking stall of Penn Park. The suspect begins shooting and takes Vazquez.

21 August

3pm: Gabriel Esparza, 20, arrested in connection to the shooting and kidnapping of Vazquez

11.50pm: Detective locate the body of Andrea Vazquez in a field off of Alessandro Boulevard and Merwin Street in Moreno Valley

Sister of Andrea Vazquez posts tribute

Ambushed at an LA park, kidnapped and her body dumped in a field: What happened to Andrea Vazquez?

It was a Sunday night and a young couple were sitting together in a car at a park near Los Angeles.

What happened next was something straight out of a horror movie – except this was real life.

A gunman suddenly opened fire on the couple before pulling 19-year-old Andrea Vazquez from the car.

Vazquez’s boyfriend escaped the gunfire but returned to the vehicle to find she had been kidnapped.

After an intensive one-day search, the harrowing incident culminated in despair as Vazquez’s body was found in a field and a suspect – who has no known connection to the couple – was arrested for her murder.

Fazia Saqib reports:

What we know about kidnap and murder of Andrea Vazquez

Local official thanks police and sends prayers to Andrea Vazquez family

Sister of Andrea Vazquez says she tracked her location after kidnapping

Edlyn Vazquez, the sister of Andrea Vazquez, said after her sister was kidnapped on Sunday she began tracking her location.

Andrea was the target of a random act of violence when she was suddenly kidnapped from the parking lot of a park in Los Angeles. Andrea’s boyfriend was with her when an armed man approached them and began shooting.

The man took Andrea in his car after the boyfriend fled.

Ms Vazquez told ABC7 that using Apple’s “Find My iPhone” feature she tracked her sister’s location.

“I tracked it to... going down the [Route] 60,” Ms Vazquez said. “I started following it and the location stopped in Moreno Valley, and that the last known location that I have of her.”

Authorities found Andrea’s body in a vegetation field in Moreno Valley on Monday night.

Andrea Vazquez case being presented in court today

Officials from the Whittier Police Department said they expect to present the case of Andrea Vazquez’s death to the Los Angeles County District Attorney today.

Police did not provide any further detail other than the date the case was being presented.

GoFundMe for Andrea Vazquez raises over $20k

A GoFundMe for the family of Andrea Vazquez has raised over $20,000 in memory of the 19-year-old who was the victim of a random violent act.

“I am asking all our friends and family to help my family with the tragic loss of our beautiful Andrea,” the GoFundMe creator, Diana Ortiz, wrote in the description.

As of Wednesday morning, the fundraiser had raised $22,055.

“We appreciate all the love, prayer, and support during this time. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!”

‘We are just trying to process this,’ family say

“We’ve been here praying with my aunt and my uncle,” a cousin of Vazquez told FOX11 on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, we were notified of Andrea being found. We are devastated. My uncle and my aunt are heartbroken. We have good strong family support so we are just here trying to process this, it’s hard. She was our baby cousin, just 19 years old. Such a senseless act, it shouldn’t have happened”

Andrea Vazquez was yanked out of a car and shot

Police say suspect arrested in Vazquez’s death had no connection to her

Andrea Vazquez studied fashion design and was passionate about cosmetology

(Whittier Police Department)

Murder investigation will be presented to DA’s office on Wednesday

Andrea Vazquez's sister managed to track her location, she says

Before Vazquez’s body was found on Monday night, her family pleaded with the public for information regarding her whereabouts.

All we know about Gabriel Esparza, the main suspect in Andrea Vazquez's death

What happened to Andrea Vazquez? All we know so far

‘We are just trying to process this,’ family say

California woman shot and kidnapped from boyfriend’s car found dead

The body of Andrea Vasquez, 19, was discovered in an open field in Moreno Valley, not far from where her family say her phone last pinged and they found traces of blood.

The Independent’s Graeme Massie reports:

California woman shot and kidnapped from boyfriend’s car found dead

Police recover weapon used in attack

Vazquez was 'randomly targeted', police says

Who is the suspect accused of Andrea Vazquez’s murder?

Community had gathered to pray for Andrea Vazquez’s safe return

Vazquez’s boyfriend survived kidnapping attack, police say

Family is experiencing ‘grief and pain beyond description’

Andrea Vazquez was passionated about cosmetology, family say

Family mourns senseless act that cut Andrea Vazquez’s life short

Andrea Vasquez was yanked out of a car and shot, police say

Arrest made in ‘random killing’ of California teen

