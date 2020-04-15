Andreas Halvorsen Checks Into Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), founding partner and chief investment officer of Viking Partners, disclosed this week his firm established a stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals LLC (NASDAQ:ZNTL) according to GuruFocus Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature.





Prior to starting Viking, Halvorsen worked as senior managing director and equities director at Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio)'s Tiger Management. According to its website, Viking employs a research-intensive, long-term-focused investing approach. The Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm invests in companies based on a thorough assessment of the business models and fundamentals of companies, the quality of management teams and the trends of cyclical and secular industries.

Viking has not released its complete first-quarter portfolio as the deadline is 45 days after the quarter ends per Securities and Exchange Commission regulations. As of the December 2019 13-F filing, the portfolio contains 66 stocks, of which 18 represent new holdings. The top three sectors in terms of weight are health care, technology and consumer cyclical, with weights of 31.96%, 20.53% and 18.20%.

Guru buys shares as company goes public

Viking purchased 4,443,284 shares of Zentalis, or 12.88% of the company's 34.5 million shares outstanding. The shares, which traded around $23.75 on the April 7 transaction date, occupy 0.49% of the equity portfolio.

Zentalis, a clinical-stage biotech company based in New York and San Diego, engages in the discovery and development of small-molecule therapeutics, targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The company's product candidates include ZN-c5, an oral treatment for breast cancer, and ZN-c3, a treatment for solid tumors. The company announced on April 7 it completed its initial public offering of 10.557 million shares of common stock at a price of $18 per share.

Company cash and debt position

According to GuruFocus, Zentalis' cash-to-debt ratio of 105.53 outperforms 74.73% of global competitors while its debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01 outperforms 86.84% of global biotech companies. These two metrics suggest good financial strength.

See also

Halvorsen's major health care holdings as of the latest portfolio filing include Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ADPT), Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM), BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX).

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

