Andreas Halvorsen's Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter

Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), founding partner and chief investment officer of Viking Global Investors, disclosed this week his top five new buys for the second quarter were Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ADPT), Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA), BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO), Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST).

The Norwegian-born protege of Tiger Management founder Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio) established Viking in 1999. According to its website, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm employs a research intensive, long-term focused investment approach. Viking invests in companies using fundamental analysis, i.e., based on a thorough assessment of business models, management quality and cyclical trends.

Viking mentioned on its website that it manages approximately $30 billion in capital. As of quarter-end, the firm's $22.29 billion equity portfolio contains 59 stocks, of which 19 represent new holdings. The top three sectors in terms of weight are health care, technology and consumer cyclical, with weights of 37.56%, 25.72% and 21.19%.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Halvorsen purchased 38,406,607 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies, giving the stake 8.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $44.30 during the period between the company's June 27 initial public offering date and June 30.

The Seattle-based biotech company said this week it had $423 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of quarter-end. GuruFocus lists the positive investing sign of no long-term debt, suggesting good financial strength.

Other gurus that established a holding in Adaptive Biotech include Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio).

Boeing

Halvorsen purchased 2,777,120 shares of Boeing, giving the position 4.54% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $364.73 during the quarter.

Shares of the Chicago-based aircraft manufacturer tumbled on July 24 as the company reported a high net loss due to ongoing troubles with the 737 Max. Although GuruFocus ranks the company's profitability 7 out of 10, the website also lists several warning signs, which include decelerating revenue growth, increasing long-term debt and operating losses within the past three years. Additionally, Boeing's 4.5-star predictability rank is on watch, suggesting a possible downgrade.

