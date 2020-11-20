Andreas Halvorsen's Top Sells in the 3rd Quarter

- By James Li





Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), a founding partner of Viking Global, disclosed this week that his firm's top sells during the third quarter were in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD). The firm also disclosed a reduction of its Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ADPT) holding.





Prior to finding the Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm, Halvorsen worked as senior managing director and director of equities at Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio)'s Tiger Management. Viking mentions on its website that it employs a research-intensive, long-term investment approach and selects stocks across industries and geographies using fundamental analysis and a thorough investment of the companies' business models, management teams and industry trends.

Viking manages approximately $34 billion in total assets. As of third quarter-end, the firm's $27.68 billion equity portfolio contains 87 stocks, with 32 new positions and a turnover ratio of 33%. The top three sectors in terms of weight are health care, technology and financial services, representing 30.30%, 25.00% and 16.07% of the equity portfolio.

Amazon

Viking sold 340,614 shares of Amazon, trimming the position 55.58% and the equity portfolio 4.06%. Shares averaged $3,151.21 during the third quarter.

GuruFocus ranks the Seattle-based retail giant's financial strength and profitability 7 out of 10 on the back of a high Altman Z-score of 6.47, a debt-to-Ebitda ratio that outperforms 71.57% of global competitors and profit margins that are outperforming over 70% of global retail companies.

Gurus with large holdings in Amazon include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio).

Comcast

Viking sold 18,478,611 shares of Comcast, trimming the stake 64.78% and the equity portfolio 3.12%. Shares averaged $43.43 during the third quarter.

GuruFocus ranks the Philadelphia-based media company's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank and profit margins that are outperforming over 83% of global competitors.

Uber

Viking sold 16,470,839 shares of Uber, trimming the equity portfolio 2.21%. Shares averaged $32.98 during the third quarter.

GuruFocus ranks the San Francisco-based rideshare company's financial strength 4 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Altman Z-score of 1.43 and cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios underperforming over 70% of global competitors.

JD

Viking sold 8,266,459 shares of JD, trimming the equity portfolio 2.15%. Shares averaged $69.52 during the third quarter.

GuruFocus ranks the Beijing-based retailer's financial strength 7 out of 10 on the heels of a high Piotroski F-score of 7, a strong Altman Z-score of 4.61 and debt ratios that are outperforming over 73% of global competitors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

According to GuruFocus Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature, Viking sold 2.5 million shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies on Nov. 11, trimming the position 7.46%. The shares traded around $49.52 on the transaction date.

According to GuruFocus, the Seattle-based biotech company's cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios are outperforming over 57% of global competitors, suggesting satisfactory financial strength.

Disclosure: No positions.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

