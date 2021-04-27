Andreessen Horowitz leads latest funding in fintech startup Current at $2.2 billion valuation

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz led a $220 million investment in Current at a valuation of $2.2 billion, the fintech startup said on Tuesday, which will be used to expand its product portfolio, including crytocurrencies.

Current's valuation has now tripled from its last funding round in November, when it was valued around $750 million.

Venture capital firms are betting big on fintechs which saw a boost in business last year, sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic as more people shifted to transacting online.

Earlier this year, digital payments giant Stripe became the most valuable private startup in the United States, with a valuation of $95 billion.

Current is a digital bank that provides banking services including account opening, debit-card transactions and mobile banking, among others.

Besides Andreessen, which is a new investor, existing investors including Tiger Global Management, Sapphire Ventures, and TQ Ventures also participated in the round.

Current also has a partnership with YouTube creator and philanthropist Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast.

The startup, founded in 2015, has more than three million users, it said, up from 1 million in June.

The company's popularity soared last year during the pandemic as it processed stimulus payments quickly, setting it apart from traditional banks.

Current has now raised over $400 million to date, it said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • Relate and Rankin team up to get people talking about sex and intimacy in later life

    Rankin and the relationships charity Relate are determined to break down taboos by showing what sex and intimacy can mean in later life. Credit: Relate, Ogilvy UK and Rankin

  • Arm details new data center chips, says Oracle, Alibaba will use them

    Arm Ltd, the British chip technology firm being acquired by Nvidia Corp in a $40 billion deal, on Tuesday gave new details about its next generation of data center technology and said Oracle Corp and Alibaba Group Holding will use the chips. Arm creates underlying intellectual property that other firms such as Qualcomm Inc or Apple Inc then license to create their own processor chips. Arm's technology powers most mobile phones, but it is making a push into data center processors, where Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices have long dominated.

  • If These 4 Things Apply to You, You May Need a Bigger Emergency Fund

    Image source: Getty Images Since I started working, I've consistently added money to my savings account. And at this point, I have enough in my emergency fund to cover about a year's worth of bills.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Official fired after refusing to call Black postgraduate ‘Doctor’ on Zoom despite her correcting him twice

    ‘Black women, regardless of the level of education, are consistently dismissed and overlooked or judged in our society’

  • Indigenous groups join calls for CNN to drop Rick Santorum after GOP commentator dismisses Native Americans

    National Congress of American Indians calls commentator ‘an unhinged and embarrassing racist’

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • ‘He’s bland’: Republicans struggle to find line of attack that sticks to Biden

    It was a problem that plagued the GOP during the 2020 presidential election, and party leaders say they’re still grappling with it.

  • Capitol riot suspect says he only called Pelosi a ‘biatch’ in desk note which shows he’s less offensive

    ‘And I left a note on her desk saying Nancy, Bigo was here you b***h,’ Barnett had bragged before cameras after the US Capitol riots

  • India-born chief executives from Google and Microsoft pledge to support country against coronavirus

    Sundar pichai and Satya Nadella vow to tackle critical shortage of medical oxygen

  • Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos after SpaceX beats Blue Origin to $2.9bn NASA contract for Moon lander

    It was insult added to very expensive injury

  • Mike Pence skiing holiday at height of pandemic cost taxpayers $757,000, report reveals

    Former vice president took trip even as his own task force asked people to stay at home

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses

  • 10 Things in Politics: This brash GOP rep. voted to impeach Trump

    And fully vaccinated American tourists will be allowed to visit the European Union this summer.

  • CNN’s Rick Santorum Dismisses Native American Culture: ‘There Was Nothing Here’ Before U.S.

    YouTubeCNN senior political commentator Rick Santorum claimed that Christian settlers from Europe had to build America “from nothing,” adding that “there was nothing here” and “there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”Speaking at the right-wing student organization Young America’s Foundation’s Standing Up For Faith & Freedom conference last week, Santorum—a former Pennsylvania senator and GOP presidential candidate—insisted that America was built on a blank-slate continent.In doing so, he focused his attention solely on white European Christians who settled in the “New World” in the 17th century while ignoring the fact that there was an indigenous population that had been in America for centuries beforehand.CNN did not respond to a request for comment on this story. An outside spokesperson for Santorum, however, released the following statement from the ex-senator: “I had no intention of minimizing or in any way devaluing Native American culture.”CNN's Rick Santorum: "We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture" pic.twitter.com/EMxOEYDbg7— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 26, 2021 “And so they came here, mostly from Europe, and they set up a country that was based on Judeo-Christian principles—when I say Judeo-Christian, the Mosaic laws, 10 Commandments, and the teachings of Jesus Christ, the morals and teachings of Jesus Christ,” Santorum declared. “That’s what our founding documents are based upon. It’s in our DNA.”Claiming other countries’ cultures have “changed over time” and “evolved,” but “not us,” the ex-senator asserted that “we came here and created a blank slate.”“We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here,” Santorum added, before finally acknowledging the existence of Native American civilization.“I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture,” he exclaimed. “It was born of the people who came here pursuing religious liberty to practice their faith, to live as they ought to live, and have the freedom to do so.”Santorum’s remarks sparked backlash and condemnation online after a video clip went viral Monday on social media, with critics largely blasting the conservative pundit for whitewashing the genocide of Native Americans and dismissing their impact upon American culture.“Rick Santorum straight up handwaves the genocide of indigenous people,” HuffPost senior front page editor Phillip Lewis tweeted on Monday. “Native & Indigenous nations lived, governed, and thrived here before their land was stolen and they were murdered in a mass genocide, you ignorant white supremacist,” wrote Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), blasting the former lawmaker on Twitter.Other critics noted how Native Americans are largely responsible for first cultivating many of the staple crops—especially corn—upon which American agribusinesses now rely. And others pointed out how scholars have previously noted how Adolf Hitler drew inspiration from this same exact “untouched wilderness” myth.In a statement first given to HuffPost, National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp called on CNN to fire Santorum, adding that he is an “unhinged and embarrassing racist who disgraces" the network.Crystal Echo Hawk, the executive director of Native American awareness group IllumiNative, said the network should can the former senator as well and do more to “include Indigenous and diverse voices in its programming.”The Council on American-Islamic Relations, meanwhile, also issued a statement urging CNN to get rid of Santorum, claiming the conservative commentator “attempted to whitewash the European genocide of this continent’s indigenous population.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Fact check: Study falsely claiming face masks are harmful, ineffective is not linked to Stanford

    A mask study in Medical Hypotheses links its author to Stanford; the university said he isn't affiliated. Further the study pushes debunked theories.

  • 7 former Panther greats reveal what Carolina should do with the No. 8 NFL draft pick

    Seven former Carolina Panther players reached a surprising consensus when polled about the team’s first-round draft pick.

  • Police: Daughter held without bond after fatally shooting mother

    A mother was shot and killed in Ellicott City. Her daughter is accused of pulling the trigger and now police expect her to face a first-degree murder charge.

  • Pink supermoon lights up dawn skies

    Skygazers were treated to a glimpse of a "pink supermoon" as the celestial event lit up the dawn skies across the globe. But those who missed the rare event will still be able to see the Earth's natural satellite on Tuesday evening as it appears bigger and brighter than usual. The full moon in April is also known as the "pink moon" as it is named after pink flowers, known as phlox, which bloom in the springtime. It is also a supermoon because the full moon will occur when it is near its closest point to the Earth in its orbit.

  • Man killed in Myanmar two days after regional deal, local media say

    Activists opposed to military rule called on people to stop paying electricity bills and agricultural loans and to keep their children away from school, adding to doubts about a regional bloc's push to end Myanmar's post-coup crisis. The man was shot dead at a fried rice shop in Mandalay late on Monday and some other people were wounded, three Myanmar media reported.