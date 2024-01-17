Andres Rodriguez gets life sentence in 2020 fatal shooting of Lebanon tattoo artist

Andres Rodriguez was sentenced at the Lebanon County Courthouse Wednesday morning to spend the rest of his life in prison without parole for the fatal shooting of a local tattoo artist.

Standing before Lebanon County Court of Common Pleas President Judge John Tylwalk, Rodriguez was sentenced for the death of Jonathan Valcourt-Irizzary. Rodríguez also received an additional 5 to 10 years for possession of a firearm prohibited.

Rodriguez was found guilty of first degree homicide and possession of a firearm prohibited after a three-day trial in April 2023.

The death of Valcourt-Irizzary was avoidable, Tylwalk said during Wednesday's hearing. While Rodriguez was close enough to his to car extricate himself from the argument that led to the shooting, he was also on probation at the time.

"He should not have had this firearm," Tylwalk said. "He has a prior record that under our law dictate he should not be in possession of a firearm ... and if he had followed the law, this wouldn't have happened."

Rodriguez said little during Wednesday's hearing besides answering routine questions. Family members for Rodriguez and Valcourt-Irizzary were also in attendance but declined to speak during the hearing.

Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf told Tylwalk that Rodriguez has refused to take any accountability for the shooting, citing the note Rodriguez made while incarcerated before his trial asking someone to kill the witnesses.

"Our defendants are committing murders at a younger and younger age, the guns are getting bigger and they are getting more dangerous, and this defendant is a prime example of where we are heading in society," she said.

Rodriguez trial: Shot 10 times: Andres Rodriguez found guilty in 2020 fatal shooting of local tattoo artist

On Nov. 26, 2020 Valcourt-Irizzary and a group of friends went to a Cumberland Street tattoo shop for a birthday party. As the party continued, witnesses said, an argument broke out between Valcourt-Irizzary and Jonathan Butler-Arocho.

The argument continued out into the alley next to Beneath the Skin, where Valcourt-Irizzary threw a Corona bottle in the direction of Butler-Arocho and Rodriguez. Rodriguez then pulled a handgun and fired at Valcourt-Irizzary.

Police testified that 15 shots were fired, with Valcourt-Irizzary being hit 10 times, including in his head, chest and stomach. He was taken to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

Officials said Rodriguez fled before Lebanon City Police arrived on the scene. After a trip to his mother's home, Rodriguez stayed in various hotels for almost two months while asking family and friends for funds.

U.S. Marshals arrested Rodriguez in January 2021 without incident at a hotel in the 100 block of Limekiln Road in York County. Law enforcement found a cell phone that was broken and in the hotel toilet.

While incarcerated at the Lebanon County Correctional facility, Rodriguez received a discovery packet from the district attorney's office with witness statements for trial. In March 2022, correctional officers later found a note from Rodriguez asking someone to kill the witnesses, saying to "make it look like a robbery so it don't look weird" and to hire someone from places such as Philadelphia or Reading.

"PLEASE, motivate and get this done ASAP please," Graf read during the trial in March. "This is the only way I'mma be able to come home anytime soon. So please get it done as soon as possible! But don't talk through phones about it or inside cars. If anything, do what I'm doing. A note, then burn it!"

After the note was found, officials said that witnesses were notified about its contents and measures were taken to maintain their safety.

During the trial, Rodriguez said he never showed that note to anyone and that his intent was for it to be found so that he could "scare witnesses" but not to hurt anybody.

During Wednesday's sentencing, Tylwak said Rodriguez chose the actions that led him to a life sentence.

"Once somebody pulls the trigger on a gun, you cannot pull that bullet back," he said. "It's tragic for the victim and the victim's family ... and Mr. Rodriguez, you've chosen a course of action that's going to result in you being in prison the rest of your life."

Rodriguez's attorney, John McMahon Jr., told the Lebanon Daily News in April that his client is planning to appeal the verdict.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Rodriguez gets life in prison for fatal shooting of Valcourt-Irizzary