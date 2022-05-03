Andressen Horowitz Commits $500 Million for Indian Startups: Report

Reuters

Japanese mother of three Maiko Takahashi was never one to pinch pennies or accept hand-me-downs for her children even though circumstances for her single-income family have always been fairly modest. Takahashi's behaviour is mirrored by a growing number of consumers and underlines a worrying trend for Japan. Facing the prospect of struggling with rising prices, Japan's famously thrifty consumers are tightening their belts even as they sit on the remains of an estimated 50 trillion yen ($383 billion) - equivalent to 9% of the economy - in "forced savings", as the Bank of Japan calls it, accrued during the pandemic.