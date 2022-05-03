Andressen Horowitz Commits $500 Million for Indian Startups: Report

Andreessen Horowitz, (a16z), one of the dominant forces in the venture capital industry, is planning to invest $500 million in the country’s growing startup ecosystem according to a report from TechCrunch citing people familiar with the matter.

  • India, with its large, web-savvy population, has seen a surge in interest from investors in its startups.

  • VCs invested $23.5 billion in Indian startups in 2021, according to PitchBook data, creating 17 unicorns (companies valued at $1 billion or more) in the process.

  • Of this $23.5 billion, $587.16 million was allocated to crypto and Web 3 companies according to reports.

  • Andreessen Horowitz's first investment in India was in local crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, where it led a round that closed in October 2021 which saw the exchange raise $260 million at a $1.9 billion valuation.

  • A16z isn’t commenting on the report, but co-founder and general partner Marc Andreessen has in the past talked about how “tempting” India and other emerging markets are for investment opportunities.

  • Chinese crypto venture capital firm Sino Global Capital, led by Matthew Graham, has also made a big push into India as part of its new $200 million fund, which it announced last October.

