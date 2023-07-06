Andrew Bailey is wasting his time on Newsround while Britain battles a crisis

Rather than trying to trying to build sympathy with the public Andrew Bailey should focus on the crisis at hand - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has appeared on the children’s show Newsround, to explain what the Bank of England does and how interest rate rises and inflation are affecting young people.

Whilst it is natural that young people take an interest in economic questions in more volatile times, and good at one level that Andrew Bailey gives up some of his time to do that, there are at least two obvious drawbacks to this.

First, it plays into the narrative that the Bank, having failed spectacularly in its core task of controlling inflation, is now trying to build sympathy with the public via other means, to protect itself from what ought to be a rightful political denouement.

Talking pleasantly to children, telling us that men can become pregnant and hailing the background-diversity of its Monetary Policy Committee members are all very well, but are surely no substitute for actually managing the economy properly?

One would be entitled to have the feeling that the Bank ought to spend a bit less time being “nice” (probably in the hope it makes it more politically awkward to fire Bailey for the Bank’s weak performance under his watch) and a bit more time thinking about what the money supply figures are telling us.

Second, Bailey has so frequently made gaffes in his public statements that markets might be nervous about his appearing on children’s shows.

It’s bad enough that market participants have to check the high-profile news broadcasts and quality newspapers to try to spot the latest urging of workers not to seek wage rises or firms not to put their prices up, instead of analysing financial and monetary data and reviewing official reports, without risking his having accidentally said something to school children that might move markets.

Some of the problems of recent years haven’t totally been the Bank’s fault. It was understandable that it over-loosened the money supply during Covid (even though some of us warned that that was what it was doing).

It wasn’t the Bank’s fault that Russia invaded Ukraine, inducing an energy price spike.

And the Bank might wonder at politicians now being so eager to denounce its inflation target misses despite those same politicians having failed to set it an achievable target and never admonishing the Bank once over the previous 15 years when it frequently missed perfectly achievable targets.

Yet although some of it isn’t his fault, Bailey has not risen to the challenges as they arose.

It’s a bit lame, now, for him to avoid retribution for his monetary policy failings by being nice to kids.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.