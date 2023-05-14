Andrew Baker, son of former Gov. Charlie Baker, arrested for drunken driving, state police say

Andrew Baker, the son of former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, was arrested on a drunken driving charge in Lynnfield on Saturday night, state police said.

Andrew Baker, 29, of South Boston, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, state police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement on Sunday. Following his arrest, Baker was taken by state police to the Danvers barracks, where he was booked and later released on personal recognizance and $40 bail.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. Friday, a state trooper responded to Interstate 95 south, prior to Walnut Street in Lynnfield, where Peabody Police officers had stopped a Volkswagen Jetta after following it onto that highway from Route 114, Procopio said.

Peabody Police had located and followed the Jetta after another motorist reported seeing the car being driven erratically, Procopio said.

Peabody officers on scene told the trooper they had detected signs of intoxication in the male driver, later identified as Andrew Baker, who was out of the vehicle when the trooper arrived.

The trooper “also observed signs of intoxication during his interaction with” the driver, Procopio said.

State police then administered several field sobriety tests.

“Based on the results of those tests, in conjunction with his observations of the operator and statements made by the operator, the Trooper formed the opinion that the operator was impaired by liquor,” Procopio said.

Andrew Baker will be arraigned at a later date in Peabody District Court, state police said.

In June 2018, while his father was governor, Andrew Baker, who is known as “A.J.,” was accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger aboard a JetBlue flight from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The case was never prosecuted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

