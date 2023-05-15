Andrew Baker, son of former Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker, arraigned on drunken driving charge

Andrew Baker, the son of former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, was arraigned Monday on a charge of drunken driving following his arrest over the weekend.

Andrew, 29, of South Boston, was arraigned Monday in Peabody District Court on a charge of operating under the influence of liquor. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

A state trooper responding to Interstate 95 South near Walnut Street in Lynnfield on Saturday around 8:15 p.m. encountered Peabody police officers who had stopped a Volkswagen Jetta after trailing it onto the highway from Route 114, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, later identified as Andrew, was said to be pulled over after another motorist reported seeing his car being operated in an erratic manner.

The trooper observed signs of intoxication while speaking with Andew and ordered several field sobriety tests, state police said. Andrew was ultimately taken into custody.

A judge ordered Andrew to refrain from driving unless he has a valid license. He was released on personal recognizance and is due back in court for a pretrial conference on June 14.

In June 2018, Andrew was accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger aboard a JetBlue flight from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The case was never prosecuted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

