Andrew Bernstein says suspected driver in Boulder hit-and-run case could take plea deal

Oct. 21—The suspected driver in a hit-and-run crash that injured Andrew "Bernie" Bernstein in 2019 is expected to take a plea deal on Friday.

Stephen Thomas Grattan, 49, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and careless driving resulting in injury, according to online court records.

Grattan is scheduled for an arraignment hearing Friday and, according to a social media post by Bernstein, he is set to enter into a plea agreement that would involve a stipulated prison sentence.

"I plan to address the court during Friday's arraignment and will speak to the importance of this sentence as an important step in the criminal proceedings around this crash, the impact this crash has had on me, and also my feelings on the sentence itself as it relates to me personally and the larger cycling and driving communities," Bernstein said in a statement.

But the Boulder County District Attorney's Office on Thursday did not confirm a plea deal was in place.

"It is a serious case and our office will continue to work hard to ensure that justice is done," spokeswoman Shannon Carbone said. "It is up to the defendant whether he chooses to plead guilty or go to trial. That is his right. Of course, the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty."

But while he did not confirm the stipulated sentence, Grattan's defense attorney M. Colin Bresee said in an email to the Camera that, "It is envisioned that Stephen Gratton will be entering a plea and taking full responsibility (Friday)."

"Stephen is adamant that he did not know he hit anyone with his vehicle," Bresee said in the statement. "He is overwhelmed with guilt and understands how meaningless an apology sounds. Stephen realizes that there are no words he can say to Andrew Bernstein to help him on the recovery process, other than, 'Guilty, your honor.'"

Any plea deal would not be official until Grattan pleads guilty in front of a judge and the judge accepts the plea deal.

According to an affidavit, Bernstein was riding his bike west on Arapahoe Road on July 20, 2019, when he was struck by a vehicle that did not remain on scene. A passerby found Bernstein and called for help. Bernstein suffered numerous severe injuries as a result of the crash, including an injury to his spinal cord.

Parts of a front right headlight were found on the scene, and investigators were able to determine it came from a Dodge Ram Van. Video surveillance at a gas station less than a mile from the crash showed Bernstein headed west followed about two minutes later by a white van.

Another surveillance camera after the crash point again picks up the van, but not the cyclist. Investigators also found surveillance footage of what they believe to be the same van at a nearby intersection with visible damage to its front right side that was not present in earlier video.

After officials put out an alert on the van, a Lafayette resident called police on Aug. 2, 2019, and said the van had been abandoned in front of her house since July 27, 2019, a week after the crash. Investigators responded and found the van with damage to its front right side.

Grattan was identified as the vehicle's registered owner, and told investigators nobody else had driven the van but denied being in any crashes.

But according to the affidavit, a person who knew Grattan told investigators Grattan told her "I think I hit the guy," and said it was "just a little tap." The witness said Grattan also knew the cyclist was in the hospital and said he would send flowers.

A warrant for Grattan's arrest was signed in November 2020, but Grattan was not arrested until June, according to online court records. He is currently out of custody on a personal recognizance bond.