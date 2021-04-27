Andrew Brown autopsy shows ‘kill shot to the back of the head,’ family attorney says

Kate Murphy
·1 min read

Attorneys for the family Andrew Brown Jr., at a Tuesday morning news conference in Elizabeth City, said a private autopsy showed that he died when Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies fired a “kill shot to the back of the head.”

Brown, 42, was killed outside his home in Elizabeth City last Wednesday as deputies were serving search and arrest warrants surrounding felony drug charges.

Tuesday’s news conference was interrupted by Black Panthers yelling for justice and criticizing some of the national attorneys representing the Brown family.

On Monday, Lassiter and Brown’s family members watched 20 seconds of video footage that showed the shooting. Lassiter said the video showed Brown was shot multiple times while he sat in his vehicle with his hands on the steering wheel.

“Let’s be clear,” Lassiter said. “This was an execution.”

The family has seen the snippet of body-worn camera footage, but it has not been released publicly, despite pressure from lawmakers and civil rights leaders. Law enforcement agencies cannot release officers’ body camera footage, so it’s up to a judge in this case, per North Carolina law.

More than 200 people marched through downtown Monday evening demanding officials “Release the tape!,” The News & Observer reported. Elizabeth City remains in a state of emergency, which was declared in anticipation of protests surrounding the body-cam footage.

Seven Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies were placed on leave following Brown’s death. And three others resigned, but a spokesperson has said the resignations weren’t linked to the shooting.

Officials have not publicly released the names or the race of the deputies who shot Brown.

