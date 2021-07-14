Andrew Brown family files $30 million lawsuit after 'justified' police shooting

The family of Andrew Brown, a black man shot and killed by police during the execution of a drug warrant in April, sued law enforcement in the Elizabeth City area of North Carolina on Wednesday after a top prosecutor declared the shooting "justified."

Filed in the Eastern District of North Carolina, the federal lawsuit seeks $30 million and alleges officers "intentionally" killed Brown, 42, during a raid outside his home on April 21. The case names multiple law enforcement officials, including Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten and two unnamed authorities involved in the 42-year-old's death.

The legal challenge follows a May 18 announcement from District Attorney Andrew Womble, who said, “Mr. Brown’s death, while tragic, was justified because Mr. Brown’s actions caused three deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others."

“Womble said the case was closed, but that’s not how it works in America," said Rev. William Barber, a liberal activist, during a press conference alongside several attorneys. "Now is the time to put this matter in court under the microscope of the constitution and the law and not just the opinion of one DA.”

At approximately 8 a.m. on April 21, law enforcement arrived at Brown's home, according to Womble. Deputies tried to open the 42-year-old's car doors, but he backed up, throwing an officer over the hood of his car and nearly striking him with his front left tire.

Brown then ignored commands and drove directly at the deputy he nearly ran over, according to Womble. A volley of gunfire commenced, with the first shot passing through Brown's windshield and striking him in the shoulder while subsequent rounds passed through the rear passenger-side door and window.

Moments later, the 42-year-old drove directly at an investigator in an unmarked van before five more shots went through his rear windshield and trunk. Brown crashed into a tree, and law enforcement subsequently administered medical aid. The entire incident lasted no more than 44 seconds.

Womble presented the first publicly viewable body camera footage of the incident after the top government brass and media organizations demanded the release of the footage for weeks. Twenty seconds of the video was previously shown to Brown's family in late April before they were permitted to watch 18 minutes of footage on May 11. North Carolina law stonewalled the release of the video to the public until Womble's declaration.

Brown's apprehension was sought by law enforcement after undercover officers purchased cocaine from him in a staged drug buy on March 17, Womble said. On March 29, Brown allegedly sold heroin laced with fentanyl to investigators.

The district attorney also listed the 42-year-old's criminal history, which included multiple resisting arrest charges, convictions for assault, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault with serious injury, in addition to instances where he "barricaded doorways" to prevent policemen from entering his home.

An autopsy after the shooting found Brown had a bag with a substance consisting of crystal meth in his mouth, Womble said.

The Brown family's attorneys disputed Womble's version of the events in several press conferences that preceded his May remarks. The FBI had also commenced a "federal civil rights investigation" to probe the incident.

"This was an execution," lawyer Chantel Cherry-Lassiter told reporters on April 27. "Andrew Brown was in his driveway. The sheriff truck blocked him in his driveway, so he could not exit his driveway. Andrew had his hands on his steering wheel. He was not reaching for anything. He was not touching anything. He wasn't throwing anything around. He had his hands firmly on the steering wheel."

