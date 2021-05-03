  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

At Andrew Brown Jr. funeral, Al Sharpton accuses officials of 'con game' in delaying video release

Dylan Stableford
·Senior Writer
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered a fiery eulogy at the funeral of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday, calling on police to release the body camera footage of his death.

Sharpton accused officials of subterfuge in refusing to release full videos of the shooting.

“I know a con game when I see it,” Sharpton said. “Release the whole tape and let the public see what happened to Andrew Brown.”

Brown, 42, died after police deputies shot him as they were attempting to execute a drug-related search warrant.

Last week, a North Carolina judge ruled against the public release of the footage for 30 to 45 days so that authorities can complete an investigation into Brown’s death.

Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster denied requests to immediately release police body camera and dashboard video of the shooting. Foster granted release of the footage to Brown’s son, Khalil Ferebee, but ordered that any identifying information, including faces and badge numbers, be blurred or removed.

Pasquotank District Attorney Andrew Womble had argued that the video’s release would improperly influence potential witnesses or jurors.

Sharpton took particular issue with that argument.

Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

“How is a tape going to prejudice a grand jury when a grand jury’s got to see the tape in order to decide whether or not they’re going to prosecute?” Sharpton asked during his eulogy. “Don’t talk to us like we’re stupid.”

“If there’s nothing on the tape, there won’t be nothing on the tape in 45 days, and if there’s something on it in 45 days, there’s something on it today,” he continued. “You don’t need time to get a tape out — put it out! Let the world see!”

Sharpton added: “If you’ve got nothing to hide, then what are you hiding?”

There have been mounting calls for the public release of the footage. Under North Carolina law, the release of body camera video must be ordered by a judge.

Brown's family, which was allowed to view a portion of the footage, said Brown had both hands on his steering wheel when police fired at him. An independent autopsy ordered by the family showed Brown was shot five times, including once to the back of the head.

Pallbearers bring the casket of Andrew Brown Jr. into the church for his funeral on in Elizabeth City, N.C., Monday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Pallbearers bring the casket of Andrew Brown Jr. into the church for his funeral on in Elizabeth City, N.C., Monday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The shooting came one day after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in the murder of George Floyd, whose killing sparked global protests against police brutality.

“We could barely celebrate,” Ben Crump, an attorney for both the Floyd and Brown families, said at Monday’s funeral.

“It is up to us to make the plea for transparency and demand that these videotapes be released,” Crump added.

Brown's sons, Gerard and Khalil Ferebee, spoke before Sharpton at his funeral, which was held at the Fountain of Life Church in front of about 200 friends and family members.

“He would've loved this. I just wish he was here with us,” Khalil Ferebee said, standing before Brown’s rose-covered casket. “I love you pops.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Good Samaritan saves child thrown out of car into bay in horror crash

    The cause of the car wreck is still under investigation

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel

  • Trump appears on Mar-a-Lago bandstand to complain about election and reveal he is moving to New Jersey resort

    Former president insinuates that similar recounts could occur in other states he lost

  • Get ready to pay more for toilet paper, soda and other common items, companies say

    Here’s why prices are rising.

  • US has thrown away almost 130,000 doses of the Covid vaccine

    The pharmacies wasted more doses than the states, US territories, and federal agencies combined

  • US probably won’t reach Covid herd immunity, experts conclude

    US must address vaccine access and combat severe infections as restrictions relaxed, health experts tell The New York Times

  • Black man enslaved by white boss for 5 years should be paid $500,000, court rules

    John Christopher Smith, who has a learning disability, forced to work as a cook for 100 hours a week without pay

  • Biden’s press freedom day statement was a little different from Trump’s

    Biden celebrates ‘courage of truth-tellers who refuse to be intimidated’ while Trump pushes 2020 election conspiracy theory on World Press Freedom Day

  • What we learned from the Chargers' picks in the NFL draft

    What we learned from the Chargers' picks in the NFL draft: Aside from some glowing reviews, the team filled some holes and selected talent over need.

  • US has ‘no closer ally’ than Britain but must protect Good Friday Agreement, says Blinken

    1998 Good Friday Agreement ‘a historic achievement that we should protect’, says Blinken

  • Clippers takeaways: Kawhi Leonard feels 'good' in return, but team shows growing pains

    Five takeaways from the Clippers' 110-104 loss against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at Staples Center.

  • Humane Society of Hartford has in need animals

    Humane Society of Hartford County has some animals looking for a home.

  • Brexit barriers in focus as N.Ireland's DUP kicks off leadership contest

    Northern' Ireland's biggest party was set for its first ever leadership election after its Westminster chief Jeffrey Donaldson threw his hat into the ring on Monday, promising to focus on the divisive issue of post-Brexit trade barriers. Donaldson will stand against Edwin Poots to lead the Democratic Unionist Party at a time of heightened instability in the British province and unionist anger over the installation of a customs border in the Irish Sea. Both Donaldson and Poots, Northern Ireland's agriculture minister, stopped short of making detailed campaign promises.

  • The Hornets got punked; do they shrink now or rise to match what Heat did to them?

    The Charlotte Hornets got a taste of playoff intensity, and looked intimidated in loss to Miami Heat

  • Over Thomas dissent, high court rejects West Point case

    The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from a woman who says she was raped as a West Point cadet, with Justice Clarence Thomas alone arguing that the court should have heard her case. Thomas said in a dissent that the high court should have taken the case to reconsider a 70-year-old precedent that prevents members of the military from suing the United States when they are injured while doing their duties. Thomas says the case the court decided decades ago has led to bizarre and surprising results, including barring the former cadet's case.

  • Chrissy Teigen wore a bold minidress with a long train that her daughter Luna hid underneath

    Chrissy Teigen's orange Valdrin Sahiti dress was strapless with a bubble-shaped skirt and plunging neckline.

  • NFL insider says Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson may not play this season and his career in Houston may be over

    The Texans took a quarterback with their first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, indicating to some that Deshaun Watson's time in Houston could be over.

  • What are the blood clots being caused by the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine? 4 questions answered

    The pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was lifted on April 23, 2021. SOPA Images/Light Rocket via Getty ImagesTwo vaccines – the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S. and the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe – have been linked to an increased chance of a rare type of blood clot. Researchers are investigating what causes these clots and are starting to propose some answers. Dr. Mousumi Som, a professor of medicine at Oklahoma State University, explains what these rare clots are and how they are forming after people get vaccinated. 1. What are the blood clots? A small number of people in the U.S. have developed dangerous blood clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The clots have mostly been occurring in people’s brains and, paradoxically, are associated with low platelet counts. Normally, platelets help a person stop bleeding when they get injured. If you get a cut or have an injury, the body responds by sending platelets which act as a temporary patch. The patch attracts other platelets and they stick together to stop blood loss. Since platelets normally help the clotting process, this combination of low platelets and extreme clotting makes these clots medically unusual. These specific types of clots – called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis – although rare, affect around two to five people per million per year and are potentially life-threatening without treatment. Vaccines aren’t normally a trigger for this kind of clot. 2. Who is having these clots? As of April 24, 2021, out of the 8 million people vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S., about 16 people have developed these blood clots. The clots occurred from six to 13 days after immunization, and the majority were in women between the ages of 18 and 48. On April 26, 2021, news reports indicated that at least one man had developed a clot. The man is in his 30s and was hospitalized from a clot in his leg about two weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Health officials in Europe have also reported that the AstraZeneca vaccine – a COVID-19 vaccine authorized and approved in Europe but not in the U.S. – has caused about 200 cases of low-platelet clotting. Importantly, both the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine use a type of harmless virus called an adenovirus to deliver instructions to the human body on how to build an immune response to COVID-19. This is called a viral vector vaccine. The fact that the both vaccines use a viral vector and both are associated with blood clots has led many health experts to think that the clotting issues of the two vaccines may share the same mechanism. 3. Why are women getting more clots than men? At this point, doctors still don’t know what makes women more susceptible than men, nor what puts a person at risk for these clots. These clots can occur, though rarely, in people who don’t get a vaccine. Scientists know that women are three times more likely to develop this type of clot without receiving the vaccine. Many researchers think this is because of birth control or other hormonal replacements that women take. 4. Why might the vaccines be causing blood clots? Researchers believe that this specific low-platelet clotting is similar to a reaction some individuals get when they receive a blood thinner called heparin, called heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. Doctors sometimes use heparin to thin a person’s blood in the case of a heart attack or a blood clot when blood flow needs to be reestablished. But some people experience the opposite reaction, and their blood ends up clotting more instead. This happens because the body triggers an unwanted immune response after receiving heparin. In these patients, heparin attaches to a product released from platelets called platelet factor 4. When this happens, the immune system considers the combined platelet factor 4 and heparin a problem, so it creates antibodies in response. These antibodies attach to the heparin and platelet factor 4 complex, and the body – which now thinks it needs to repair an injury – causes more clotting while using up even more platelets. This results in the low platelet count seen in these patients. When doctors have looked at the blood of patients who developed clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca vaccine, it looked very similar to the blood of people who have the low-platelet clotting reaction to heparin. This has led scientists and doctors to believe that the same process might be leading to these clots caused by the two vaccines.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Mousumi Som, Oklahoma State University. Read more:Restart of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine: A doctor explains why benefits far outweigh risksNo, vaccine side effects don’t tell you how well your immune system will protect you from COVID-19 Mousumi Som works fr the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences. She has received funding from Eli Lilly and NIAID for drug related research on COVID treatments. She is affiliated with the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners and the Osteopathic Founders Foundation. .

  • Liz Cheney says Trump is 'poisoning our democratic system' after he tries to label the 2020 election he lost 'the big lie'

    Trump has successfully convinced the majority of GOP voters of the "big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

  • Will Smith praised for Instagram post declaring, ‘I’m in the worst shape of my life’

    “You’re Will Smith!! You can be in whatever shape you want,” wrote one fan.