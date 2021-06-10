Andrew Brown Jr. died from a gunshot to the back of the head in police shooting, state autopsy finds

Kelly McLaughlin
demonstrator holds a sign for Andrew Brown Jr. during a protest march on April 22, 2021 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The protest was sparked by the police killing of Brown on April 21.
demonstrator holds a sign for Andrew Brown Jr. during a protest march on April 22, 2021 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The protest was sparked by the police killing of Brown on April 21. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

North Carolina's state medical examiner has confirmed that Andrew Brown Jr. was killed by a gunshot to the back of the head in a police shooting in April.

The state's report on Brown's death was published on Thursday and obtained by WTVD.

The report also found that the manner of death was a homicide.

Thursday's state report matches up with findings from an independent autopsy commissioned by Brown's family in April.

Brown was fatally shot by a Pasquotank County sheriff's deputy on April 21 as law enforcement officers were carrying out an arrest warrant on drug charges at his home in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

