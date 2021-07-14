Andrew Brown Jr.'s family files $30 million civil rights lawsuit against police

Shawna Chen
·2 min read

Andrew Brown Jr.'s family has filed a $30 million lawsuit against a North Carolina county sheriff and several deputies, arguing the officers involved in Brown's fatally shooting acted "willfully, maliciously, in bad faith, and in reckless disregard of Brown’s federally protected constitutional rights."

Why it matters: Brown was shot and killed April 21 by Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputies as they were serving drug-related warrants. A state autopsy found he died of a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The report listed "homicide" as Brown's cause of death. Video footage shows him backing up his car before driving away from the deputies, who fired several shots at and into the vehicle.

  • A North Carolina prosecutor concluded the shooting was "justified."

What they're saying: "All individual Defendants unlawfully seized Brown by means of objectively unreasonable, excessive and conscious shocking physical force," the lawsuit states.

  • "All individual Defendants did so with shocking and willful indifference to Brown’s rights and with conscious awareness that it could cause Brown severe bodily harm or death."

  • The family's suit was filed in a federal North Carolina court.

"We didn’t feel as if we could get justice in the sheriff’s office, we didn’t feel as if we could get justice in the state court. So we had to come where we believe lady justice will be blind and have all things be equal," family attorney Bakari Sellers said at a news conference Wednesday.

The big picture: Brown's is the latest in a slew of civil rights lawsuits in response to police killings of Black people.

Worth noting: The FBI also launched a civil rights investigation into Brown's death.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Venezuelan lawyer pleads guilty to accepting millions for government loan deals

    A former top lawyer in Venezuela’s oil ministry who has been helping U.S. authorities drill deeper into a $1.2 billion money laundering case fueled by government corruption pleaded guilty in Miami federal court Wednesday almost one year after he surrendered.

  • DOJ watchdog report highlights FBI's mishandling of Larry Nassar case

    A report released Wednesday by the Justice Department's inspector general criticizes the FBI's handling of its investigation into sex-abuse allegations against former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar.Why it matters: Nassar was sentenced in 2018 to 40-175 years in prison after more than 160 women—including Olympic gold medalists Aly Raisman and Simone Biles — accused Nassar of sexual assault and harassment under the premise of medical treatment. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mark

  • Planes dump water on Siberian wildfires as residents plead for help

    Russia's army sent firefighting planes on Tuesday to battle huge wildfires that have blanketed Siberian towns in thick smoke as residents complain of being suffocated in a region known for its frozen tundra that is now sweltering under a heatwave. With flames tearing across some 800,000 hectares of Russian forest, the hardest-hit region of Yakutia in the north has been in a state of emergency for weeks as climate scientists sound the alarm about the potential long-term impact. Fires in Russia's central Chelyabinsk region, meanwhile, last week killed one man and destroyed dozens of village homes.

  • Family files $30M suit over deputies' shooting of Black man

    The family of an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by sheriff's deputies in North Carolina says he died because of the officers' “intentional and reckless disregard of his life,” according to a $30 million civil rights lawsuit filed Wednesday. Several deputies surrounded Brown in his BMW before his car backed up and moved forward. Lawyers for the Brown family said the shooting was unjustified because Brown was trying to drive away — not toward the deputies.

  • 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's prison sentence was just vacated by a federal appeals court

    Joe Exotic's convictions in the murder-for-hire plot were upheld, and he's expected to be resentenced at a later date.

  • Sentencing Delayed in Mollie Tibbetts Case After Bombshell New Info Emerges

    Reuters/Iowa Department of Criminal InvestigationsA man scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without parole for killing college student Mollie Tibbetts got a last-minute reprieve on Wednesday in light of bombshell new information pointing to other potential suspects.In May, a jury convicted Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 27, an Iowa dairy farm worker, of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Tibbetts, a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa. Today, Judge Joel Yates ordere

  • Florida man who vandalized Asian American family’s cars, threatened them as a squirrel sentenced

    A man who painted racial slurs on vehicles owned by an Asian American family in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., received sentences for his hate crimes this week. What he did: Kyle Christiansen, 34, spray-painted the family’s cars with the words “Die G**k Rat” and “G**k R***rd Rat” and placed nails on their driveway on July 29, 2020. Damages to the black pickup truck owned by a male family member and a gray Honda sedan owned by his sister-in-law reportedly cost more than $5,000.

  • Former Seahawks, 49ers CB Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of 'burglary domestic violence'

    Sherman, 33, is being held without bail until he appears in front of a judge on Thursday.

  • 64-year-old man thwarts attack at Fort Worth store by spraying gasoline on suspect

    Fort Worth police say the public helped identify four people accused of spraying the victim with an unknown chemical and trying to rob him.

  • He was 86 and easygoing — until he shot his boss dead after 31 years on job

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Billy Combass and Felix Cabrera worked a combined 78 years for sugarcane farmers in Florida. Neither had plans to stop — until gunfire changed everything. Cabrera, 86, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 4 death of Combass, 67, at the Belle Glade headquarters of Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. Cabrera quickly confessed to what the organization ...

  • Two Men Who Lured Real Estate Agent To Fake Showing And Killed Her Get Life In Prison

    Two men have been handed life sentences without the possibility of parole for their role in the kidnapping and murder of a real estate agent. Last June, a Minneapolis jury found Cedric Berry, 42, and Berry Davis, 42, guilty of the murder of Monique Baugh, 28, according to Minneapolis’s Fox 9. “I didn’t think I’d be convicted of this,” Davis said in court last Monday, according to Fox 9. “If y’all watching the same show as me, didn’t prove me wrong.” On New Year’s Eve of 2019, the men lured Baugh

  • Father Used Duct Tape To Restrain Sex Offender He Found Inside Daughter’s Bedroom

    A California father caught a convicted sex offender in his child’s bedroom last week then tackled and restrained him with duct tape until authorities arrived, according to police. Daniel Diaz, 39, is facing child endangerment, peeping, and prowling charges after he broke into a family’s home in Stanislaus County. Authorities said a California homeowner spotted Diaz prowling outside his home around 5 a.m. on July 6. Shortly thereafter, Diaz allegedly forced himself inside the home and the bedroom

  • Sheriff: Man kills one at gas station, is slain in shootout

    A man filling up his car at a Wisconsin gas station was shot and killed by another man on Tuesday, with the suspect fleeing the scene and dying soon after in a shootout with an undercover sheriff's investigator. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the initial shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. at the Pilot Travel Center in the village of Caledonia. Schmaling said a 32-year-old man approached and “viciously executed” a 22-year-old man putting gas in his car.

  • Police used sonic blast to end 'Rise of Moors' standoff

    More than a week after a tense standoff on Interstate 95, officials released more information about how the incident with a group called Rise of the Moors was resolved peacefully. SWAT teams used a sonic device called a Long Range Acoustic Device to disable the defendants to end the Wakefield standoff.

  • Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live

    A rapper in the Los Angeles area was talking with a friend on Instagram Live when he was ambushed in […] The post Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Weapons Cache Found By Housekeeper At Hotel Overlooking Coors Field During MLB All-Star Week

    A Denver maid found a stash of multiple guns and ammunition in a hotel room near the site of the upcoming MLB All-Star game Four people were arrested after a housekeeper found more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, body armor, and 16 firearms at Maven Hotel near Coors Field, according to Denver police. The upscale hotel is footsteps from the pro baseball stadium, which is hosting the Midsummer Classic this week. Initially, police, who feared the bust was connected to a possible mass shooting at C

  • Police officer charged with murder after stepson's body is found in crawlspace

    Eric Banks Jr., 34, was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree murder as well as child abuse resulting in death.

  • Richard Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss: “He’s a good person and this is not his character”

    As more details emerge regarding the Wednesday arrest of free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman, his wife has issued a brief comment. “At this time we’re going to make no statements, except he didn’t harm anybody,” Ashley Moss said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good [more]

  • New information jolts case in Iowa college student's slaying

    Prosecutors in May dismissed a defendant’s testimony that he was framed by two masked men for the kidnapping and killing of an Iowa college student, calling it a figment of his imagination. Jurors agreed, convicting Cristhian Bahena Rivera of first-degree murder in the July 2018 stabbing death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in one of the state’s most high-profile cases in years. Both witnesses are unknown to each other, yet independently identified the same suspect to authorities after Bahena Rivera testified in his own defense May 26, his lawyers revealed in seeking a new trial for the 27-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally as a teenager.

  • 3 arrested after Philadelphia teen is kidnapped, beaten

    The 17-year-old was rescued after police and a SWAT team surrounded a northeast Philadelphia home, NBC Philadelphia reported.