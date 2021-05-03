Andrew Brown Jr.’s family and friends gather for emotional farewell in Elizabeth City

1 / 2

Andrew Brown Jr.’s family and friends gather for emotional farewell in Elizabeth City

Martha Quillin, Josh Shaffer, Kate Murphy
·2 min read

Friends and family gathered Monday to lay to rest the body of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man who was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies last month, sparking controversy and protests in this northeast North Carolina town.

Outside the funeral at Fountain of Life Church, mourners wore memorial T-shirts with at least half a dozen designs: “Long Live Drew,” “Justice for Andrew Brown Jr.” and “I AM Andrew Brown Jr.”

A plane flew overhead pulling a banner: “Andrew Brown Jr., never forgotten.”

Linc Brooks drove back to his hometown, traveling from Rocky Mount, where he retired as a police officer.

“Andrew Brown represents everyone in the community,” Brooks said. “You don’t have to know him personally. We’re fighting the same fight.

“Even if the officers get a court date, it won’t be any relief. The cameras will go away. The people will leave. The family will be lonely again.”

The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at the invitation-only funeral that started at noon. The service is being streamed live by Horton’s Funeral Home.

This celebration of life follows a small open-casket viewing of Brown’s body at the funeral home in Hertford on Sunday and another larger public viewing at the Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City.

Brown, 42, was shot and killed by officers of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office on April 21 as they attempted to serve a warrant on drug charges. The incident happened less than 24 hours after Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted of the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man.

An independent autopsy commissioned by the family showed Brown was shot 5 times, with a fatal bullet wound to the back of his head, attorneys said.

The case brought national attention to Elizabeth City as protesters have marched through the streets every night since the shooting. They’ve said this shooting is another example of excessive force by police against Black people and demanded more transparency and accountability from law enforcement. Three officers involved remain on leave until investigations are complete and four are now back on active duty.

Brown’s family members, attorneys, media organizations and protesters have called for authorities to release body camera footage that shows what happened the morning deputies killed Brown outside his home.

Last week, a state Superior Court judge denied official requests to make the videos public, though he allowed family members to view more of the footage.

The court will reconsider releasing the footage after an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation and a decision on potential criminal charges.

