Andrew Brown Jr.’s family plan to watch bodycam video of shooting

N.C. law says families can see video of fatal police encounters, but it can’t be released to the public without a judge’s order.

The family of Andrew Brown, Jr. will reportedly watch the footage of the killing of their loved one today. However, their attorney, Harry Daniels, told NBC News “nothing’s guaranteed.”

Brown, 42, was shot in Elizabeth City, North Carolina last week by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies when deputies tried to serve him with a warrant for his arrest on felony drug charges.

Khalil Ferebee (center) and Jamiere Revelle (left), sons of Andrew Brown Jr., receive counsel from Harry Daniel during a press conference Saturday addressing the shooting death of their father last week in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

“The family is ready to see this bodycam footage,” Daniels said. “We are ready.”

North Carolina law says that families can see videos of fatal police encounters, but the footage can not be released to the public without a judge’s order.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy S. Wooten released a statement on Facebook in which he said he would file a motion today to release the video.

“Because we want transparency, we want the body camera footage made public,” Wooten said. “Some people have falsely claimed that my office has the power to do so. That is not true, only a judge can release the video. That’s why I’ve asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to confirm for me that the releasing of the video will not undermine their investigation.”

Wooten was joined in the video by Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg, who said, “I want to thank the family of Andrew Brown Jr. for meeting with us. We can never know the pain you’re going through. We remain committed to transparency and accountability, and we’re praying for you.”

Seven deputies were involved in the shooting that took place last Wednesday. All seven officers have been placed on administrative leave.

Demonstrations in Elizabeth City, North Carolina have continued for nearly a week as protesters claim that officers showed a “blatant disregard” for Brown’s life in shooting him as he drove away.

One protester, Christian Gillard, told ABC11 this weekend: “Emotionally, physically, mentally, everything. It’s impacted me every way. My kids are scared. They fear for me every time I go to work. I should never have to feel like that.”

