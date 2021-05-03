Andrew Brown Jr. funeral: Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy at North Carolina service

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danielle Wallace
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A funeral service will be held in North Carolina Monday for Andrew Brown Jr., the 42-year-old Black man who was killed by deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants on April 21.

Brown's death sparked over a week of protests that have continued even as a judge delayed the public release of body camera footage of the fatal shooting for at least 30 days.

A private funeral ceremony will begin at noon ET Monday at the Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City. The event is invitation only but will be livestreamed by Horton's Funeral Home.

Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy. Other speakers will include Brown's relatives, prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who’s representing Brown’s family, and Rev. William Barber II, leader of the Poor People's Campaign.

ANDREW BROWN JR. SHOOTING: NORTH CAROLINA CITY ROLLS BACK CURFEW AS PROTESTS REMAIN PEACEFUL

"I would want to get across that this is a human being. And for us, it's part of a continual abuse of police power," Sharpton told the Associated Press about his plans for Brown’s eulogy.

Family and friends had their first opportunity to pay their respects Sunday morning as Brown’s body lay in state at Horton’s Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel in Hertford. About 80 people had streamed in to sign the guest registrar and briefly stand by the open casket.

Brown's chrome casket was loaded into a Cadillac hearse and transported to The Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City, where at least 300 people came to pay their respects that afternoon.

Sharpton recently delivered the eulogy for Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. His death sparked nights of unrest amid the nearby trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was later convicted in the murder and manslaughter of George Floyd.

Rev. Greg Drumwright, a pastor from Greensboro, organized buses to bring people into Elizabeth City on Sunday, the Raleigh News & Observer reported. Protesters marched peacefully during the afternoon, ending at Brown's home on Perry Street, where the deputy-involved shooting took place, WAVY-TV reported. A mural of Brown is now spray painted on the side of the residence. There were two press briefings organized Sunday by Brown's children and local faith and city leaders.

Elizabeth City officials on Friday pushed back a curfew by several hours each night after a week of generally peaceful protests. Starting Friday night, the curfew will run from midnight until 6 a.m. It took effect at 8 p.m. on previous nights.

DC POLICE RELEASE BODYCAME FOOTAGE OF TERRANCE PARKER FATAL SHOOTING

Last week, Superior Court Judge Jeffery Foster ruled all body camera footage of the April 21 fatal deputy-involved shooting of Brown will be delayed for public release for at least 30 days to allow North Carolina's State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to move forward with their probe.

Pasquotank County Attorney R. Michael Cox had filed a petition on behalf of Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II for the release of the footage. Four of the seven deputies placed on administrative leave following the fatal shooting of Brown were reinstated Thursday after body-camera footage revealed they did not fire their weapons, Wooten announced. Three remain on leave.

The attorneys representing Brown's family and a district attorney in North Carolina have contradicted each other's accounts of what took place on the body camera footage of the incident.

District Attorney Andrew Womble said in court that Brown's car "made contact" with sheriff's deputies twice before law enforcement opened fire. He called comments made by Brown family attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter at an earlier press conference "patently false."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cherry-Lassiter, who was part of a group privately shown a clip of body camera footage, argued it depicted "an execution" and claimed that Brown had his hands on the steering wheel and was not threatening deputies as he was fired upon.

An independent autopsy commissioned by attorneys representing Brown's family showed Brown was shot four times in the right arm, and a fifth time fatally in the back of the head.

Fox News' Louis Casiano, Stephanie Pagones and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • There is No Climate Justice Without Racial Justice

    The COVID-19 recovery is a chance to not just “build back better,” but to build back Blacker, fairer, and greener

  • Instagram mother charged after falsely accusing Latino couple of trying to snatch her kids

    ‘There absolutely need to be consequences for attention-seeking “influencers” that make up drama for likes and views on social media,’ says family member of accused couple

  • Ted Cruz’s warning to ‘woke CEOs’ blasted by former government ethics boss

    ‘This may be the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said,’ writes Walter Shaub, a former director of the US Office of Government Ethics

  • Democrats have raised more in Biden’s first 100 days than in either Obama’s or Trump’s

    DNC reveals it has brought in $15.4m during Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office

  • Trump-backed candidate whose husband died of Covid advances to congressional runoff in Texas

    Republicans Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey will face off in runoff election for state’s 6th district seat

  • Humane Society of Hartford has in need animals

    Humane Society of Hartford County has some animals looking for a home.

  • NASCAR results: Kyle Busch wins race at Kansas

    Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. Kevin Harvick finished in second place.

  • Matthews scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Canucks 5-1

    Auston Matthews scored twice to raise his NHL-leading goal total to 38 as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Saturday for their fifth straight win. Adam Brooks, Alex Galchenyuk and Joe Thornton also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner had two assists and Jack Campbell stopped 26 shots for the North Division’s top team, which finished 5-3-1 against the Canucks this season.

  • Prosecutors seek tougher prison sentence for Derek Chauvin

    Former Minneapolis police officer could face up to 40 years in prison for George Floyd’s murder

  • Newsmax apologises to Dominion security chief over false claims in Trump election conspiracy

    Eric Coomer drops broadcaster from his defamation suit while still maintain case against others, including Rudy Giuliani

  • Read the 2 a.m. declaration of war Apple CEO Tim Cook got from the billionaire CEO behind 'Fortnite' before the companies head to court this week

    In an email to Apple leadership, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney laid out plans to intentionally violate Apple's App Store terms of service.

  • Will Smith praised for Instagram post declaring, ‘I’m in the worst shape of my life’

    “You’re Will Smith!! You can be in whatever shape you want,” wrote one fan.

  • What the Texas Congress vote really says about Donald Trump and the Republican Party

    Some thought it might reveal a split in the state GOP or an opening for Democrats. They were wrong.

  • Washington Post Fact-Checker Gives Up on Recording Biden’s Lies

    Welcome back to “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk. This week we have President Biden’s mistruths during his first address to a joint session of Congress, Democrats’ racist attacks on Senator Tim Scott, and USA Today’s stealth edits on Stacey Abrams’s behalf. As we noted in our first edition, the Washington Post and other outlets incessantly fact-checked Donald Trump’s presidency. Now, the Post says it will give up on cataloguing Biden’s lies after his first 100 days in office. Here's the Biden database — which we do not plan to extend beyond 100 days. I have learned my lesson. https://t.co/qK42PRlnrS — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 27, 2021 As NR’s staff pointed out, Biden’s first congressional speech on Wednesday — which received the lowest TV viewership in 28 years — included more than a few falsehoods. The president called out Senate Republicans for stalling progress on gun control, saying lax gun laws have led to “daily bloodshed.” He argued that the expiration of the assault-weapons bans “in the early 2000s” caused an increase in violence. However, gun violence continued to decline even after the ban expired in 2004. Even while the ban was in effect, the country was not free of shootings, as NR’s Jim Geraghty noted, the Columbine High School massacre, the Long Island Rail Road shooting, and the Atlanta day-trading shooting all occurred while the ban was in effect. In his speech, the president also touted his infrastructure and families plans, which he said he plans to fund by taxing corporate America and the wealthiest 1 percent. He claimed that he “will not impose any tax increase on anyone making less than $400k.” But, as it turns out, “anyone” is a deceptive claim — as White House press secretary Jen Psaki has explained, the $400,000 threshold refers to households, not individuals. Biden also claimed that Medicare could save “hundreds of billions of dollars” by negotiating drug prices, though the Congressional Budget Office has said that “providing broad negotiating authority by itself would likely have a negligible effect on federal spending.” Biden just claimed that Medicare could save “hundreds of billions of dollars” by negotiating drug prices. CBO has concluded “providing broad negotiating authority by itself would likely have a negligible effect on federal spending.” https://t.co/4SBSAIMhAS — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) April 29, 2021 The president said, “We kept our commitment — Democrats and Republicans — of sending $1,400 rescue checks to 85 percent of American households.” However, the American Rescue Plan, which delivered the checks, was hardly a bipartisan effort, with Democrats using budget reconciliation to pass the measure without any Republican support. Biden also made some dubious claims about the economy, saying he had inherited the “worst economic crisis since the Great Depression” and created “more jobs in the first 100 days than any president on record.” Philip Klein noted that last spring the unemployment rate reached an abysmal 13.3 percent when the pandemic first hit, but by the time Biden took office in January 2021 it had been cut to 6.3 percent, a lower figure than was seen during the first five years of the Obama-Biden administration. The real GDP had also already been on the rise after a severe decrease in last year’s second quarter. On the second point, the Associated Press notes that hiring has accelerated “as vaccinations have picked up, states and cities ease business restrictions, and Americans have started to venture out more.” While the $1.9 trillion COVID response package approved in March certainly helped, the economy would be on the rise in any case given the low benchmark set by last year’s severe COVID contraction. * * * After Biden finished delivering his at-times misleading address, Senator Tim Scott (R., S.C.) gave the GOP rebuttal. Scott, the only African-American Republican in the Senate, said in his speech that “America is not a racist country,” causing progressives to lose their minds. (Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler continues to defend his much-maligned dive into Scott’s family history, based on a recent NPR appearance). On Saturday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross accused Scott of being “thirsty for white approval” and said that the senator is one of few black Americans who could be characterized as “sleepy, slow-witted sufferers of Stockholm Syndrome.” She said he sounded like a “stone fool” in saying the country is not racist and said if he had ever been a slave, he would have been among those who “Harriet Tubman left behind.” Meanwhile, a Democratic official in Texas is facing calls to resign after calling Scott an “oreo,” a slur that refers to a black person who is seen as “having adopted the attitudes, values and behavior thought to be characteristic of middle-class white society, often at the expense of his or her own heritage,” according to Dictionary.com. .@TiffanyDCross gives *her* rebuttal to Senator Tim Scott's comments on race in America. #CrossConnection pic.twitter.com/B8Sx3tSjYn — The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross (@CrossConnection) May 1, 2021 Yet the Democratic double standard was on full display Thursday when Vice President Kamala Harris suffered virtually no blowback for agreeing with Scott that America is not a “racist country.” “Well, first of all, no, I don’t think America is a racist country, but we also do have to speak the truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today,” said Harris, the United States’ first black and first Indian American vice president. The Headline Fail of the Week NBC News is back: “In bitterly divided election in Southlake, Texas, opponents of anti-racism education win big.” Ah, yes, the “bitterly divided election” which saw one side win “every race by about 70 percent to 30 percent.” Media Misses USA Today is under fire for allowing Democrat Stacey Abrams to substantially edit a voting-rights op-ed after its publication in order to downplay her support for boycotts. On April 6, she removed a line from the op-ed, which was originally published on March 31, saying “she can’t argue” with those who would boycott Georgia businesses, and instead wrote: “Rather than accept responsibility for their craven actions, Republican leaders blame me and others who have championed voting rights (and actually read the bill).” In the updated version, Abrams writes that “boycotts invariably cost jobs,” and that “instead of a boycott, I strongly urge other events and productions to do business in Georgia and speak out against our law and similar proposals in other states.” An editor’s note alerting readers to the changes wasn’t added for over two weeks, on April 22, reports NR’s Ryan Mills.

  • Police search for missing Buffalo State College student

    Saniyya Dennis, 19, was last seen leaving her dorm room at the SUNY Buffalo State College more than a week ago on April 24, authorities said.

  • LeBron James says whoever set up play-in games 'needs to be fired'

    Lakers star LeBron James is not happy about play-in games and says if he's not 100%, a title repeat is out of the question. Health is No. 1 priority.

  • Rudy Giuliani raids signal accountability is coming for the Donald Trump era: Norman Eisen

    The FBI raids of Giuliani's home and office should worry former President Trump and all who followed his lead in playing fast and loose with the law.

  • Fears of a Chinese attack on Taiwan are growing, and Taiwan isn't sure who would help if it happened

    "This problem is much closer to us than most think," the new head of US Indo-Pacific Command said in March.

  • A Black man enslaved by his white boss for 5 years should be given $546,000 in compensation, a court ruled

    In 2019, Bobby Paul Edwards was sentenced to 10 years for coercing John Christopher Smith into 100 hours a week of unpaid labor for five years.

  • Boater missing, 1 dead after boat strikes object in Colorado River

    The Coast Guard announced it discontinued its search for Jacob Langley, 24, one of the individuals aboard the boat that capsized near Matagorda Bay.