Andrew Brown Jr. independent autopsy reveals fatal gunshot to back of head

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danielle Wallace
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

An independent autopsy contracted by the attorneys representing the family of North Carolina man Andrew Brown Jr. revealed that he was shot five times – four times in the right arm, and a fifth in the back of his skull.

Ben Crump, the high profile civil rights attorney who secured the $27 million settlement in Minneapolis for the family of George Floyd, said at a press conference on Tuesday outside the Pasquotank County Public safety building in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. that Brown suffered a "kill shot to back of the head."

Attorney Wayne Kendall further explained that the independent autopsy showed four non-fatal bullet wounds to Brown's right arm and a fatal shot to the back of the head.

A copy of the independent autopsy -- obtained by Fox News -- said the procedure was conducted Monday by Dr. Brent Hall, a family commissioned forensic pathologist.

The report states that the fatal gunshot entered the back of the head and sequentially perforated and penetrated the skull and brain, the autopsy report said. The trajectory was listed as bottom to top, left to right and back to front. There was no exit wound.

"Yesterday I said he was executed. This autopsy report shows me that was correct," Brown's adult son Khalil Ferebee said at the press conference Tuesday. "It's obvious he was trying to get away. It's obvious. And they're going to shoot him in the back of the head?"

Ferebee was part of the Brown family group that was shown 20 seconds of footage of the shooting from a police body camera on Monday.

ANDREW BROWN JR. SHOT IN 'BACK OF THE HEAD,' DEPUTIES CARRIED OUT 'EXECUTION,' ATTORNEYS, FAMILY CLAIM

Anatomical sketches presented at the press conference and later shared with Fox News illustrated where how the gunshots entered Brown's body.

A gunshot to the right upper arm subsequential perforated and penetrated the arm and right shoulder and did not exit. A second gunshot wound to the right arm perforated skin and subcutaneous tissue and penetrated muscle and did not exit. The other two gunshots to the right arm were categorized as graze wounds, the autopsy report said.

Pathologist Hall could not determine the distance from which the gunshots were fired, the report said.

The details about Brown's wounds emerged amid increasing calls for the public release of body camera footage of last week's shooting. A court hearing on access to the body camera footage was scheduled for Wednesday.

A judge will consider petitions to release the footage, including filings by a media coalition and by Pasquotank County Attorney R. Michael Cox on behalf of the sheriff.

A North Carolina law that took effect in 2016 allows law enforcement agencies to show body camera video privately to a victim's family -- which is how the aforementioned 20 seconds were shown to Brown's family. However, for a wider public release, it generally requires a court to approve the petition.

Local authorities have released few details about the circumstances of Brown's death besides Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II confirming that Brown was fatally shot on April 21 as deputies were serving drug-related arrest and search warrants at his home in Elizabeth City, a municipality of about 18,600 residents about 165 miles east of Raleigh.

ANDREW BROWN JR. SEARCH WARRANT: DRUG DEALS CAPTURED ON CAMERA WEEKS BEFORE FATAL POLICE SHOOTING

It's not clear how soon a judge could rule, or how quickly the video would be released if approved. In similar cases, it has sometimes taken weeks for the full legal process to play out.

The slow movement has prompted an outcry from protesters, the family's lawyers and racial justice advocates, who noted that law enforcement agencies in other states have moved faster. In Columbus, Ohio, the day before Brown was shot, body camera footage was released within hours of an officer fatally shooting a 16-year-old Black girl who was swinging a knife at another girl.

North Carolina's State Bureau of Investigation, which initially was tasked with probing the shooting, did not return Fox News' voicemails left Tuesday. The state’s official autopsy has not yet been released.

The FBI Charlotte Field Office also announced Tuesday that it opened a federal civil rights investigation into the fatal shooting.

A group of people dressed in Black Panthers garb and waving the red, green and black Pan-African flag showed up with megaphones at Crump's press conference before he and other attorneys began to speak. People heard off-camera later loudly interrupted the news event.

Elizabeth City declared a state of emergency Monday and all schools in the area were to remain remote this week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At a previous press conference Monday, attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, who said she took three pages of notes as she watched the 20 seconds of body camera footage, said the video depicted "an execution," as Brown had his hands on the steering wheel and was not threatening deputies as he was fired upon. Cherry-Lassiter said Brown backed out of the driveway and drove away from deputies, who did not stop firing even when his vehicle crashed into a tree.

Crump has called for more footage to be shown from other body-cameras, dash cam and a post at the scene.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • "You may as well go to Las Vegas": Investors struggle to time 2021's magic stock market

    The stock market's sell signals keep mounting but the prices keep rising, leaving investors wondering just what comes next.What's happening: Signs of euphoria abound, suggesting the market is getting overheated — a classic sell sign. But in a market underpinned by the Federal Reserve's limitless money printer, dip buyers have continued to step in and markets are piling on risk.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: The S&P 500 has risen 87% since its low on March 23, 2020, adding $50 trillion worth of value to the index in just over a year, the best 12-month rally since the 1930s.Investors have continued to lever up to plow money into the stock market, borrowing a record $823 billion against their portfolios as of March, according to data from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.That's a more than 72% year-over-year increase.The numbers have continued to climb further above January's record of $799 billion.Where it stands: At the beginning of April, the amount of money that had flowed to stocks globally over the past five months had exceeded the inflow seen over the prior 12 years by well over $100 billion, according to data from Bank of America Global Research.The big picture: The sea change in psychology means more investors are making increasingly risky bets and putting more of their money into stocks. Retail traders also are growing their influence in the market, another classic sign a bubble is about to pop.Mom and pop traders now account for almost as much trading as all hedge funds and mutual funds combined, FT reports.Watch this space: Institutional investors, company insiders and hedge funds are all starting to sell.BofA's data show last week its clients had the largest outflows in five months and the fifth-largest on record. Retail clients were the only net buyers.The ratio of company insiders, like CEOs and other top executives, who are selling versus buying stock in their companies is hitting extreme levels, as the insiders unload positions. Yes, but: Selling has proved to be 2021's riskiest wager, Bloomberg notes. The S&P 500 has yet to decline by more than 5% this year and has now gone 211 days without such a decline, per Reuters. Excluding the S&P's five best sessions, the index’s 11% year-to-date gain has been only 2%.That's highly unusual: The S&P 500 has declined at least 5% every 177 calendar days, Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA, told Reuters.The bottom line: "To try to guess that this is the right time to be out of the market, you may as well go to Las Vegas," Mark Stoeckle, chief executive at Adams Funds, told Bloomberg. "Here’s just as much risk doing that." More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • India-born chief executives from Google and Microsoft pledge to support country against coronavirus

    Sundar pichai and Satya Nadella vow to tackle critical shortage of medical oxygen

  • Vaccinated people can now do these things safely, CDC says in updated COVID guidance

    Masks are still required in certain circumstances, but the CDC offered safe activities for fully vaccinated people.

  • What did BTS' livestream reveal? Sizzling, melting butter and a possible summer hit

    Fans say BTS' upcoming single, "Butter," will be the song of the summer. It'll be the K-pop group's second track recorded in English rather than Korean.

  • Fort Worth father on the run after being accused of abandoning kids before fatal fire

    Jerome Anderson is accused of leaving his three children alone in an apartment that caught fire. One child died.

  • Man ‘recklessly displayed’ handgun, fatally shot other man in Grand Prairie, police say

    The suspect was arrested on a charge of manslaughter, police said.

  • Capitol riot suspect says he only called Pelosi a ‘biatch’ in desk note which shows he’s less offensive

    ‘And I left a note on her desk saying Nancy, Bigo was here you b***h,’ Barnett had bragged before cameras after the US Capitol riots

  • Poll finds majority of Americans want better ballot access, as GOP pushes voter-suppression bills

    Nearly three-quarters of Americans are confident in election results, despite Republican arguments to ensure ‘voter confidence’

  • Florida divided over release of millions of genetically altered mosquitoes

    ‘I find this criminal, that we are being bullied into this experiment’

  • CDC, FDA see no Pfizer vaccine link to heart problem, eyeing with ‘special interest’

    Israel’s pandemic response coordinator said it was a “question mark” whether Pfizer’s vaccine had caused tens of cases of myocarditis.

  • ‘Jim Crow 2.0’: Anger as Florida becomes latest state to reduce voting access

    Democratic lawmakers describe new legislation as ‘Georgia lite’ after bill in neighbouring state

  • ‘Crime against humanity’: Human rights experts issue damning report on police killings of Black Americans

    International commissioners find ‘alarming, national pattern of disproportionate use of deadly force’ in US

  • Andrew Brown Jr died after police ‘kill shot to the back of the head’, lawyer says

    Lawyers for the family of Andrew Brown Jr say he was shot five times by the police, including a fatal fifth shot to the head

  • Nicola Sturgeon urges voters in UK elections to punish Boris Johnson over 'stench of sleaze'

    Nicola Sturgeon has urged voters in elections across the UK next week to punish Boris Johnson over the "stench of sleaze" around the UK Government as she tried to use the furore to bolster her campaign. The First Minister said people voting in elections for the Scottish and Welsh parliaments, English local authorities, the London Assembly and mayors in 12 parts of England should show the Tories "they are not untouchable". She told a Channel 4 Scottish leaders' debate that the Conservatives were "acting as if the rules only apply to other people and that they and their wealthy friends can act with impunity". But Ms Sturgeon was forced to defend a series of sex scandals and controversies in her own party, including the Alex Salmond affair and Derek Mackay, who was forced to resign as Finance Secretary on the eve of the Scottish Budget over lewd messages he sent a schoolboy. She also came under fire over her plan to stage a second independence referendum by the end of 2023, while Scotland is recovering from the pandemic, amid claims that this would distract her from helping the economy, NHS and education systems get back on their feet.

  • Final Carolina Panthers mock draft: Picking 2 Alabama stars solves a lot of problems

    Who should the Panthers take with the No. 8 pick in this week’s draft? Here is our fifth and final seven-round mock draft for Carolina.

  • Trump told eight times more inaccurate statements than Biden in first 100 days as president

    Democrat’s twitter feed responsible for a single falsehood in first months in office

  • McDavid notches 3rd hat trick of season, Oilers beat Jets

    Connor McDavid recorded his third hat trick of the season and the ninth of his career, leading Edmonton to a 6-1 win over Winnipeg on Monday night that lifted the Oilers past the Jets and into second place in the North Division. Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist and Alex Chiasson and Darnell Nurse also scored for Edmonton, which has two games in hand on the Jets.

  • Newsom blasts ‘right-wing power grab’ after recall petition secures enough signatures for vote

    It comes just days after reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner officially announced her run for governor

  • Erdogan urges Biden to reverse 'wrong step' on Armenian declaration

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged U.S. President Joe Biden to swiftly reverse his declaration that 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide, an action he said was upsetting and diminished bilateral ties. Biden's historic declaration on Saturday infuriated its NATO ally Turkey, which has said the announcement had opened a "deep wound" in relations already strained over a host of issues. In his first comments since Biden's statement, Erdogan said "the wrong step" would hinder ties, advised the United States to "look in the mirror", and added Turkey still sought to establish "good neigbourly" ties with Armenia.

  • Before Jan. 6, FBI collected info from at least 4 Proud Boys

    Among the far-right groups whose members are suspected of planning the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are the Proud Boys. In March, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s director told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he “absolutely” wished the agency had penetrated the group beforehand, or knew its plans. “I do not consider what happened on January 6th to be an acceptable result,” Director Christopher Wray said.